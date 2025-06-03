5 used cars that won’t let you down: models trusted by mechanics and owners

Most reliable used cars: low-maintenance models worth your money

Buying a used car doesn't have to be risky. Some models stand out for their reliability, low repair costs and long-term performance. If you're looking to avoid surprises, these proven vehicles are a smart bet.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by RL GNZLZ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

According to auto experts, key factors include engine reliability, spare part availability and a good service history.

Top recommended models

Toyota Corolla: renowned for longevity, simple upkeep, easy-to-find parts;

renowned for longevity, simple upkeep, easy-to-find parts; Honda Civic: reliable engines, good resale value, long-term comfort;

reliable engines, good resale value, long-term comfort; Volkswagen Golf: solid build, mechanical strength and fuel efficiency;

solid build, mechanical strength and fuel efficiency; Hyundai Elantra: strong value for money with solid reliability;

strong value for money with solid reliability; Ford Focus (manual): more dependable than automatic versions, low repair frequency.

What to check before buying

Documented maintenance history;

Mileage consistent with the car’s age;

No major accident repairs or frame damage;

Clutch, suspension and transmission condition;

Signs of rust or interior leaks.

By the way, a well-chosen used car can serve you for years. It’s not about luck — it’s about knowing what to look for.