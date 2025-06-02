Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think

The used car market can feel overwhelming — especially when prices are rising. But some of the best buys are the ones no one talks about: affordable, reliable, and built to last.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Charles01, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Автомобиль Ford Mondeo

These vehicles may not be on “top 10” lists, but they’ve proven themselves over time. If you're looking for value over flash, they’re worth a closer look.

According to a report by Pravda, here are five used cars that deserve more attention from smart buyers.

1. Honda Civic (2006–2011)

Reliable engines, solid interiors, and long lifespans. Even high-mileage Civics can be a smart choice if well maintained.

2. Ford Fusion (1st generation)

Comfortable, spacious, and surprisingly easy to maintain. The 2.5L engine offers a good balance of power and efficiency.

3. Mazda6 (2005–2010)

Great driving dynamics, timeless design, and strong build quality. Often skipped simply due to lack of buzz.

4. Hyundai Elantra (2011–2016)

Stylish and fuel-efficient, with good tech for the price. Lower resale value benefits used car buyers.

5. Toyota Matrix

Practical and versatile. Built on Corolla mechanics, but offers more cargo room and rarely shows up in top searches — making it a sleeper hit.

Before you buy

Always get a professional inspection. Check for hidden issues, mileage tampering, and accident history.

Sometimes the best car is the one nobody’s talking about. These quiet performers can save you money and hassle — year after year.