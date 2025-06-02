World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think

Cars

The used car market can feel overwhelming — especially when prices are rising. But some of the best buys are the ones no one talks about: affordable, reliable, and built to last.

Автомобиль Ford Mondeo
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Charles01, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Автомобиль Ford Mondeo

These vehicles may not be on “top 10” lists, but they’ve proven themselves over time. If you're looking for value over flash, they’re worth a closer look.

According to a report by Pravda, here are five used cars that deserve more attention from smart buyers.

1. Honda Civic (2006–2011)

Reliable engines, solid interiors, and long lifespans. Even high-mileage Civics can be a smart choice if well maintained.

2. Ford Fusion (1st generation)

Comfortable, spacious, and surprisingly easy to maintain. The 2.5L engine offers a good balance of power and efficiency.

3. Mazda6 (2005–2010)

Great driving dynamics, timeless design, and strong build quality. Often skipped simply due to lack of buzz.

4. Hyundai Elantra (2011–2016)

Stylish and fuel-efficient, with good tech for the price. Lower resale value benefits used car buyers.

5. Toyota Matrix

Practical and versatile. Built on Corolla mechanics, but offers more cargo room and rarely shows up in top searches — making it a sleeper hit.

Before you buy

Always get a professional inspection. Check for hidden issues, mileage tampering, and accident history.

Sometimes the best car is the one nobody’s talking about. These quiet performers can save you money and hassle — year after year.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Now reading
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”
Society
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”
No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think
Society
No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think
Popular
Body of Alleged Drone-Truck Driver Found in Irkutsk Region, Video Suggests Execution

A video has surfaced allegedly showing the body of the truck driver who launched the drones to attack military units and airfields

Truck Driver Linked to Drone Launches Found Strangled in Irkutsk Region
Ukrainian Drones Launched from Trucks to Strike Russian Military Airfields
Ukraine Launches FPV Drones from Trucks to Attack Military Aircraft in Five Russian Regions
Explosions Hit Two Bridges in Russia's Bryansk and Kursk Regions in One Day
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
Western 'Wonder Weapon' Falls Short: Ukraine’s F-16 Fleet Underwhelms Lyuba Lulko Why wild animals are moving into cities — scientists reveal what’s really behind the trend Alex Sanders Ukraine Isn't Just Geography – It's a Trap for Donald Trump Dmitry Plotnikov
Bryansk Train Disaster: Sabotage Feared After Bridge Collapse Kills Seven
Chinese car brands are back — and they’re nothing like they used to be
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
Last materials
Looking for a used car? These 5 underrated models are smarter buys than you think
What really makes someone attractive? Hint: it’s not just their looks
Want a better potato harvest? Hilling might be the secret you're missing
7 annoying passenger habits that ruin any trip — and how not to be “that person”
Dinner ideas with ground pork: 5 simple and satisfying meals to try this week
No balcony? Why living without one might be more convenient than you think
Physicists create “time mirrors” that make waves bounce back as if time reversed
5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning
This napkin-and-powder hack makes any lipstick last for hours — here’s how it works
Yellowing garlic leaves? It might be nitrogen deficiency — here’s how to fix it
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.