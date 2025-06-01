5 car mistakes that cost you money — and damage your vehicle without warning

You might be an experienced driver — but that doesn’t mean you're immune to maintenance mistakes. Some of the most damaging car habits are also the most common, and they can end up costing you a lot.

Photo: Freepik by peoplecreations is licensed under Рublic domain ремонт автомобиля

From skipping oil changes to using the wrong cleaning products, small oversights can lead to big repair bills. The good news? Most of them are easy to fix with a little attention and care.

A recent report from the Russian site Pravda outlines the top mistakes car owners make — often without realizing — that reduce performance and increase long-term costs.

1. Skipping oil changes

Old oil loses its ability to protect your engine. This leads to friction, overheating, and wear. Stick to your vehicle’s maintenance schedule.

2. Driving with a near-empty tank

Debris at the bottom of the tank can clog filters or damage the fuel pump. Keeping the tank above one-quarter full is best for the system.

3. Ignoring strange noises

Unusual sounds could signal problems with brakes, suspension, or engine parts. Early diagnosis is key to preventing breakdowns.

4. Washing with harsh chemicals

Using regular detergent can damage paint and chrome. Always use car-safe soap and a soft cloth to avoid corrosion.

5. Forcing starts with a weak battery

Trying to start the engine with a nearly dead battery strains the starter motor and electrical system. Better to charge or replace it.

A few simple precautions can save your car — and your wallet — from trouble. Paying attention to details helps your vehicle last longer and perform better.

After all, car care isn’t just about the engine — it’s also about habits that make driving safer and more economical.