Why you should never brake on a speed bump — experts warn of hidden car damage

Speed bumps are everywhere — school zones, residential streets, and parking lots. They're designed to slow traffic and protect pedestrians. But many drivers make a subtle mistake when approaching them: braking *on* the bump instead of before it. This habit, experts warn, can gradually wear down your car’s suspension and braking system.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jin Zan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Искусственная неровность

According to automotive specialists, braking as your front wheels climb a speed bump puts unnecessary stress on your shocks, struts, and brake components.

What happens when you brake on a speed bump?

When you press the brake right as the front wheels hit the bump, the vehicle’s weight shifts sharply forward. This sudden pressure amplifies the impact force on the suspension, especially the front end, and causes the system to absorb the bump while under braking tension.

The result? Increased wear on suspension components like bushings, springs, and shocks — as well as stress on the brake pads and rotors, which may wear unevenly or overheat over time.

The correct way to cross a speed bump

Slow down well before the bump , ideally while still on level ground.

, ideally while still on level ground. Release the brake before your wheels reach the bump .

. Keep your wheels straight and your hands steady on the wheel .

. If your car is heavily loaded, slow down even more to reduce impact.

Common mistakes to avoid

Crossing at an angle : twists the chassis and may cause wheel misalignment.

: twists the chassis and may cause wheel misalignment. Approaching too fast : risks damage to the undercarriage, bumpers, and passenger safety.

: risks damage to the undercarriage, bumpers, and passenger safety. Ignoring the bump’s height: lowered cars or those with spoilers can scrape easily.

Ironically, many drivers believe they’re “saving their brakes” by slowing *on* the bump, but the opposite is true. The brake system works harder and risks overheating or early wear.

A smoother, more anticipatory driving style not only protects your vehicle — it also ensures comfort and safety for everyone inside.