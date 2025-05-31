Why you should never brake on a speed bump — experts warn of hidden car damage

Speed bumps are everywhere — school zones, residential streets, and parking lots. They're designed to slow traffic and protect pedestrians. But many drivers make a subtle mistake when approaching them: braking *on* the bump instead of before it. This habit, experts warn, can gradually wear down your car’s suspension and braking system.
According to automotive specialists, braking as your front wheels climb a speed bump puts unnecessary stress on your shocks, struts, and brake components.
When you press the brake right as the front wheels hit the bump, the vehicle’s weight shifts sharply forward. This sudden pressure amplifies the impact force on the suspension, especially the front end, and causes the system to absorb the bump while under braking tension.
The result? Increased wear on suspension components like bushings, springs, and shocks — as well as stress on the brake pads and rotors, which may wear unevenly or overheat over time.
Ironically, many drivers believe they’re “saving their brakes” by slowing *on* the bump, but the opposite is true. The brake system works harder and risks overheating or early wear.
A smoother, more anticipatory driving style not only protects your vehicle — it also ensures comfort and safety for everyone inside.
