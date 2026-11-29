Winter Coop Safety: Experts recommend a balance of 15 hours of light and total night darkness

When the first frost hits, many backyard poultry keepers notice a sharp drop in their hens' production. It is a common instinct to blame the cold. We look at the thermometer, see the numbers plummet, and assume the chickens are shivering into submission. But for many owners, especially those new to keeping a small flock, the real culprit is often invisible: the darkening sky. While temperature matters, the shortening of the day is the primary biological signal that tells a hen's body it is time to rest.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A hand holding a woven basket of fresh brown eggs in the chicken coop

Why the Winter Dark Matters More Than the Cold

To understand why your laying has slowed, it helps to think about how a hen's body works. A chicken's reproductive system is closely tied to its internal clock, which is regulated by light. As the days get shorter in autumn and winter, the lack of natural light sends a seasonal signal to the hen's brain. This is a natural, evolutionary response. The bird's body essentially hits the "pause" button on egg production to conserve energy during the harsh season.

This does not mean the cold is irrelevant. Drafts and freezing temperatures certainly stress birds and can lower immunity. However, if your coop is insulated and dry, but the hens are still quiet, the issue is likely not the cold air, but the lack of daylight. Artificial lighting in the coop is not just about making the space easier for *you* to see. It is a tool to manage the biological rhythms of the flock.

Setting Up Light the Right Way

Simply flipping on a bright bulb at random times is rarely enough, and it can sometimes cause more stress than it relieves. According to technological recommendations from the Russian Federal Scientific Center of Poultry Production (VNTIP), adult laying hens generally require a day length of 15 to 16 hours to maintain stable egg production. This duration is sufficient to trick their bodies into staying in "summer mode."

However, how you deliver that light is just as important as how much of it you provide. Here is how to set up a lighting system that supports your hens rather than stressing them:

Start the Day Early

The most effective way to use artificial light is to simulate a sunrise. Use a timer to turn the lights on in the early morning, well before the sun rises. This extends the day from the start, allowing the hens to have a full morning of activity. Turning lights on in the evening to extend the day is less effective and can disrupt their rest routine.

Respect the Dusk

Light should not remain at full intensity until it is switched off like a light switch. Ideally, the light should fade gradually, imitating natural twilight. This is crucial for animal welfare. Hens need to see clearly enough to find their roosts and settle down safely before full darkness arrives. A sudden, harsh switch-off can cause confusion or stress, especially in unfamiliar or frightened birds.

Protect the Dark Hours

This is a critical safety and health point: never leave the lights on 24 hours a day. Chickens, like all animals, require a period of complete darkness to sleep and regulate their physiological functions. Continuous light prevents rest, leading to chronic stress, weakened immune systems, and behavioral issues. Ensure there is a consistent period of total darkness every night.

Mind the Brightness

Brighter is not always better. Intense, glaring light can trigger aggressive behavior within the flock, leading to pecking and injuries. The lighting should be comfortable and even, enough for the hens to move around and see their feed, but not so bright that it creates hot spots or causes them to squint or hide.

Light Is Only Part of the Equation

It is vital to understand that light is a catalyst, not a cure-all. If you adjust the lighting schedule and see no change in production, or if you notice other signs of illness, lighting is not the only factor to consider. The health and productivity of your flock depend on a balance of conditions.

Research from the Timiryazev Academy of Agriculture, conducted in 2026, highlighted an important trade-off. When egg production is artificially stimulated during winter, the physiological load on the hen's body increases. Specifically, the demand for calcium spikes dramatically to form eggshells. If the diet does not provide sufficient mineral supplements, the hen will draw calcium from her own bones. This can lead to weak shells, thin eggs, and long-term skeletal health problems for the bird. In short, you are borrowing against the hen's future health to get an egg today.

A Balanced Approach to Winter Care

To keep your hens healthy and productive through the winter months, you need to manage several variables simultaneously. Think of it as a checklist for their overall well-being:

Consistent Lighting: Aim for a total day length of 15-16 hours, including natural daylight.

Aim for a total day length of 15-16 hours, including natural daylight. Nutritional Support: Provide a high-quality layer feed with elevated levels of minerals, particularly calcium, to support eggshell formation without depleting the bird's reserves.

Provide a high-quality layer feed with elevated levels of minerals, particularly calcium, to support eggshell formation without depleting the bird's reserves. Hydration: Ensure constant access to clean, fresh water. In cold weather, waterers may freeze, so check them frequently.

Ensure constant access to clean, fresh water. In cold weather, waterers may freeze, so check them frequently. Coop Environment: Maintain a dry, draft-free coop. Cold is manageable; damp and wind are not.

Maintain a dry, draft-free coop. Cold is manageable; damp and wind are not. Rest: Guarantee a full period of darkness for sleep.

A lamp in the coop can help "trick" the calendar, but it only works effectively when paired with attentive care. Your goal should not just be to force production, but to support the overall health and comfort of your birds. When you respect their biological needs for light, dark, food, and rest, you build a resilient flock that can thrive even in the coldest months.