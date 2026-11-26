Cat Diet Processing Alters Gut Microbiome Composition

A change in a cat's dinner routine does more than adjust its energy levels or coat shine; it triggers a visible reshuffling of the invisible microbial ecosystem within its digestive tract. Recent research from the University of Florida has documented how different methods of food processing-from high-heat dry extrusion to minimal-cook fresh preparations-alter the bacterial composition of feline intestines. This shift in the gut microbiome is not merely a statistical curiosity but a functional change, affecting how the animal metabolizes nutrients and supports its immune system.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain The dog eating its food

The Experimental Setup

The study focused on a specific segment of the pet food market: fresh diets that undergo minimal thermal processing, distinguishing them from traditional canned wet foods and dry kibble. To isolate the effects of preparation, researchers selected 15 healthy, neutered cats aged between two and six years. Over a 42-day period, each animal cycled through three distinct chicken-based diets. The regimen included a dry kibble (Purina One), a traditional wet canned food (Fancy Feast), and a fresh diet with moderate thermal treatment (KatKin Cluck). Each phase lasted two weeks, followed by the collection of fecal samples to analyze bacterial DNA, allowing scientists to map the species diversity and functional capabilities of the microbial community.

Microbial Shifts and Functional Consequences

Published in Frontiers in Microbiology, the results indicate that the type of processing significantly alters the bacterial "profile" in the gut. The data revealed distinct patterns in richness and abundance. The wet diet produced the highest species richness, as measured by the Chao1 index. Conversely, the dry diet was associated with lower overall microbial diversity compared to both the wet and fresh options. At the genus level, the fresh diet encouraged growth of Bacteroides and Blautia, while the dry and wet foods were linked to higher representations of Prevotella. Beyond simple counts, the functional output of these bacteria diverged. The microbiome of cats on dry food showed a stronger propensity for producing genes involved in breaking down complex carbohydrates. In contrast, the fresh diet supported bacterial functions related to amino acid processing and lipid synthesis. This suggests that the internal environment of the gut adapts its metabolic machinery based on the specific nutrient structure and processing history of the food consumed.

Navigating the Data

While these distinctions are statistically significant, they do not automatically translate into a clear hierarchy of health benefits for the animal. Veterinarians caution that higher microbial diversity is not a direct proxy for better health outcomes. The study does not establish which diet is objectively superior for feline well-being. A critical confounding factor complicates direct interpretation of the processing method's impact: the diets differed not only in how they were cooked but also in their ingredient composition. The dry food contained higher levels of plant-based components and fiber, elements that were largely absent in the fresh diet. Because of these compositional differences, it is impossible within the scope of this experiment to fully disentangle the biological effect of thermal processing from the effect of the specific ingredients themselves. Additionally, while the authors stated that the sponsor did not influence the interpretation of the data, the study was supported by a manufacturer of fresh cat foods, a context that remains relevant when weighing the findings against the broader market.