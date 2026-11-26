Pet health update: Veterinarians advise against giving mineral water to domestic cats

For most healthy household cats, the only water they need is fresh, clean, and uncarbonated. Adding mineral water to a cat's daily routine is not only unnecessary, but it can also pose specific health risks. While humans often view mineral water as a dietary supplement, a cat's metabolic needs are fundamentally different, and introducing excess dissolved salts without medical guidance can disrupt their internal balance.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Томаш Сиеницкий, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ The cat drinking tap water

Minerals vs. Carbonation

It is important to distinguish between water that is carbonated and water that is mineralized. Carbonated water contains dissolved carbon dioxide gas, which creates bubbles. Mineral water, on the other hand, contains a variety of dissolved salts and minerals whose concentration depends on the specific source. Not all mineral water is suitable for cats, particularly therapeutic or high-sodium varieties designed for human health conditions. These types of water can overload a cat's system with sodium and other elements that their bodies are not designed to process in large quantities.

The Risk for Cats with Kidney Issues

Veterinarians warn that applying human dietary concepts to animals is a common error. This is especially true for cats with existing pathologies of the kidneys or the urinary tract. Dr. Andrei Rudenko, a Doctor of Veterinary Sciences, notes that the uncontrolled introduction of saline solutions or high-mineral water into a cat's diet without professional consultation is inadvisable. For these animals, the excess salts can destabilize the water-salt balance and place additional stress on the excretory system.

"Transferring human ideas about the benefits of mineral water to cats is incorrect: their body's needs and the goals of therapeutic nutrition are different," Rudenko emphasized.

Avoiding Sweet and Carbonated Drinks

While a single accidental sip of plain carbonated water is unlikely to cause poisoning, regular consumption of carbonated beverages can lead to abdominal distension and significant discomfort. The fizzing sound and sensation often frighten cats, making these drinks unsuitable for routine use. More dangerous are sweetened sodas, energy drinks, and tonics, which are strictly prohibited for feline consumption due to their high sugar content and artificial additives.

Maxim Lazarev, a veterinarian who spoke with Pravda. Ru, explained the physiological impact of these substances. "An excess of salts in therapeutic mineral water can provoke a disruption of the water-salt balance and create extra load on the cat's excretory system," he noted.

When to Seek Veterinary Care

The best way to protect a cat's health is to maintain basic hygiene. Owners should ensure that water bowls are clean and that the water is changed regularly. Fresh, filtered water is the safest option for daily consumption. A sudden or significant change in a cat's thirst should not be addressed by altering the type of water they drink, such as switching to mineral or carbonated varieties. Instead, a change in drinking habits is a signal to visit a veterinary clinic for a proper assessment, rather than experimenting with fluid composition at home.