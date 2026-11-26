Your 'indoor-only' cat is a target: why the apartment walls are not the barrier you think they are

A common misconception among pet owners is that a cat which never leaves the apartment is immune to parasites. However, veterinary data suggests otherwise: fleas are not exclusively an outdoor problem, and indoor "couch cats" remain susceptible to infestation.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Cat grooming in a veterinary clinic

How Parasites Enter a Clean Home

Fleas can penetrate even the most secure residences through several common vectors. They often enter on the clothing or shoes of owners, which can transport larvae and pupae directly from the street. In many apartment complexes, insects migrate from basements through floor gaps, open doors, and ventilation shafts or piping. For those living on lower floors, open windows and balconies are primary entry points; additionally, birds may carry parasites to attics, from where they can descend into living areas. Furthermore, multi-pet households face risks if a dog brings "guests" home from a walk and shares them with the cat.

Veterinary specialists note that parasite activity typically peaks during the summer and autumn, as the combination of warmth and humidity creates optimal breeding conditions.

Identifying the Signs of Infestation

Because cats are meticulous groomers, frequent licking is normal. However, a shift in behavior can indicate a problem. Veterinarian Alexander Kovtun identifies several key signs that should alert an owner:

Obsessive grooming: The animal spends an unusual amount of time grooming, appearing unable to stop the process.

Bald patches: The cat may over-groom or bite the fur away, particularly on the abdomen or at the base of the tail.

Restlessness: The pet may pace the room, struggle to relax, or suddenly jump up without provocation.

Physical evidence: Dark specks (flea excrement) or small skin lesions may be visible upon brushing, especially around the head and ears.

Modern Protective Measures

Veterinary medicine utilizes active ingredients such as fluralaner or selamectin (found in products like Bravecto, Stronghold, or NexGard) to combat ectoparasites. Certain spot-on treatments utilize a specific mechanism: the drug does not enter the bloodstream but accumulates in the sebaceous glands of the skin. Over 24 hours, the agent distributes across the body surface via sebum. This ensures the parasite dies upon contact with the treated skin or fur, often before it even bites the animal.

"The flea dies from paralysis; it does not necessarily have to bite the cat," explains veterinary surgeon Alexander Kovtun. However, he notes a critical distinction: while these medications prevent new attacks, they cannot instantly eliminate the itch caused by bites that occurred before treatment.

Understanding Post-Treatment Itching

If a pet remains restless after the application of drops, it may be due to several factors. The oily consistency of the medication can be unpleasant to cats, and the restriction of movement during application may cause stress. More importantly, flea saliva is a potent allergen; an allergic reaction in the body can persist for up to two months even after the insects are dead. In severe cases, physicians may use hormonal medications to manage this state.

Other possibilities include secondary infections, where bacteria such as staphylococcus enter wounds created by scratching, potentially requiring antibiotics and antiseptic shampoos. In rare instances, a cat may have an individual sensitivity to the drug components, manifesting as drooling, vomiting, or tremors.

Application Safety and Risks

It is critical to apply spot-on treatments strictly to the scruff (between the nape and the shoulder blades), an area the cat cannot reach with its tongue. Ingesting the medication can lead to poisoning or neurological impairment. This risk is significantly higher if a product not intended for cats is used, such as pyrethroid-based clothing sprays, which are lethal to felines.

When to Seek Veterinary Care

While mild restlessness typically subsides within a few hours of treatment, immediate clinical intervention is necessary if the following occur:

Profuse drooling, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Muscle tremors or extreme lethargy.

Refusal to eat for more than 24 hours.

Severe swelling or redness at the site of application.

While a doctor may recommend sedatives to reduce stress, medication dosages should never be determined by the owner.

Prevention Guidelines

To maintain a parasite-free environment, veterinarians recommend treating pets every 3-4 weeks year-round. This should be paired with home hygiene, such as regularly vacuuming carpets and washing pet bedding, and the use of certified veterinary products administered strictly according to the animal's weight.