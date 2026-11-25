Volcanic rocks redefined this bird's evolution: the water-loving species traded its webbing for land

For most waterfowl, the boundary between survival and disaster is a shoreline. They are built for the water, their anatomy a toolkit for swimming and diving. The Nene goose (*Branta sandvicensis*) breaks that rule. As the state bird of Hawaii, this rare endemic species has evolved a body plan where the ability to navigate rugged, volcanic terrain takes precedence over the need to paddle. It is a goose that lives on land, shaped by lava flows and high-altitude slopes rather than lakebeds.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A goose with an open beak

This divergence from the typical waterfowl blueprint is not a loss of function, but a shift in priority. The Nene retains the physical capacity to fly and swim, yet in its daily existence, it is almost entirely terrestrial. Its survival strategy is anchored in how it moves across the solid ground of the Hawaiian archipelago, a landscape defined by sharp edges, uneven gradients, and sparse vegetation.

Feet for the Volcano

The primary evidence for this adaptation is found in the bird's feet. Unlike the broad, fully webbed feet of a typical duck or goose, the Nene's interdigital membranes are significantly reduced. This anatomical trade-off sacrifices some propulsion efficiency in water for increased dexterity on solid ground. The result is a foot structure that can grip and maneuver with precision on complex surfaces.

Furthermore, the underside of the Nene's foot is equipped with dense, specialized pads. These structures serve as protective armor, shielding the soft tissue from lacerations caused by contact with sharp volcanic rock and cooled lava. Combined with longer, more robust legs, these traits allow the bird to climb slopes, traverse uneven terrain, and run swiftly across rocky plains. The anatomy is optimized for traction and protection, not flotation.

This physiological specialization explains the bird's ecological niche. The Nene is a herbivore, subsisting on a diet of fresh grasses, shrub leaves, seeds, flowers, and native berries. It thrives in diverse landscapes, ranging from coastal lowlands and shrub thickets to high-altitude plateaus. Because it does not rely on wetlands for foraging or shelter, it has successfully adapted to human-modified environments, frequently grazing on pastures, golf courses, and open spaces near highways.

From Extinction to Record Populations

The stability of this terrestrial lifestyle was nearly destroyed by the arrival of non-native predators. Historical records indicate that introduced species-such as feral dogs, cats, mongooses, and wild pigs-posed an existential threat to the Nene. These predators raided nests, destroyed eggs, and preyed on both unhatched chicks and adult birds during their annual molting period, a time when the geese are temporarily flightless and vulnerable.

By 1949, the population had collapsed to a critical point. Surveys recorded only about 30 wild individuals remaining in the entire world, all confined to the island of Hawaii (the "Big Island"). The survival of the species depended on a coordinated, multi-decade conservation effort that combined captive breeding with habitat management.

Conservationists initiated a captive breeding program in the late 1940s, raising goslings in controlled environments before releasing them onto protected natural areas. This approach was supported by broader ecological interventions, including the control of invasive mammal populations and the restoration of native vegetation to ensure a stable food supply. The strategy also involved reintroducing the birds to several other islands in the archipelago to reduce the risk of local extinction.

The results of these efforts are now visible in the most recent data. In 2019, the U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service downlisted the Nene from "threatened" to "endangered" under the federal Endangered Species Act, a significant step in recovery status. According to the Nēnē Recovery Action Group, the 2025 population count recorded a historic high of 4,323 birds across the state.

The geographic distribution of this recovered population reflects the scope of the reintroduction programs:

Kauai: 2,643 individuals (the largest current population);

2,643 individuals (the largest current population); Hawaii (Big Island): 1,070 individuals;

1,070 individuals; Mau'i: 580 individuals;

580 individuals; Molokai: 30 individuals;

30 individuals; Oahu: No individuals were recorded in the latest count.

While these numbers represent a dramatic recovery from the brink of extinction, conservationists emphasize that the threat is not entirely eliminated. The Nene remains sensitive to predation and habitat disturbance. Maintaining this population requires continued protection of nesting sites from invasive predators and ongoing management of human activities in its environment. The goose that walked away from the water has secured its future on the land, but that future remains conditional on human vigilance.