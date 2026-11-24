Viral pet videos: the hidden signs of agony that viewers constantly ignore

A cat in a miniature hat or a puppy stumbling through a clumsy jump often triggers an immediate emotional response from a human viewer: amusement. However, what appears as a comedic moment on a smartphone screen may actually be a manifestation of acute stress, physical discomfort, or pain. This disconnect between human perception and animal reality was the focus of a study conducted by researchers at the University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, published in Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A cat and a palm

The study sought to determine whether the average internet user can distinguish between genuine play and a situation where a pet is suffering. To test this, researchers recruited 256 participants, dividing them into two groups: 100 laypeople with no professional animal experience and 156 veterinary students.

Each participant viewed three randomly selected photos or short videos featuring dogs, cats, and rabbits. Two of these clips had been pre-analyzed by animal behaviorists who identified clear signs of distress, while the third remained neutral. The materials were drawn from typical social media posts, reflecting the exact environment where these videos usually go viral.

The Gap in Perception

The results suggest that the entertainment framing of social media content effectively masks animal distress. Only 56% of the laypeople and 61.5% of the veterinary students were able to immediately recognize the stress or suffering in the clips. Roughly a third of both groups-29% of laypeople and 30.5% of students-remained uncertain about the animal's state, while 15% of laypeople and 8% of students viewed the distressing footage as completely normal.

When researchers analyzed the participants' detailed comments, they found that the ability to identify all the warning signs in a problematic clip was remarkably low: only 27% of the laypeople and 28.2% of the students succeeded.

While obvious issues like obesity or restrictive clothing were easily spotted by both groups, subtle behavioral cues were more elusive. Veterinary students were more adept at noticing avoidance behaviors-such as an animal attempting to shrink away or dodge contact-detecting these signs in 60.3% of cases, compared to just 39% among the laypeople.

Species and Breed Blind Spots

The ability to read an animal depends heavily on the species. While dogs and cats are relatively easy for humans to interpret, rabbits presented a significant challenge for all participants, as their body language and facial expressions are less intuitive to the human eye.

Specific breeds further complicated the interpretation. In one clip, a Munchkin cat with genetically short legs struggled to jump over rolls of paper. Not a single layperson and only 14.3% of veterinary students recognized that the cat's physiology was making the task difficult and uncomfortable. Similarly, a photo of a lop-eared rabbit wearing glasses and a hat was seen as problematic by only 1.7% of the future veterinarians and 0% of the laypeople.

The Anthropomorphism Trap

The primary driver of these misinterpretations is anthropomorphism-the tendency to attribute human emotions to animals. In many instances, viewers interpreted a state of fear-induced freezing as "calmness," or viewed rapid breathing and baring of teeth as "excitement" or "joy." Many participants explicitly commented that the pets were "having fun," even when veterinary experts had diagnosed acute discomfort.

This cognitive error is reinforced by the context of the media. Upbeat music, canned laughter, and humorous captions prime the viewer for entertainment, effectively disabling the critical observation required to see the animal as a biological entity with its own set of needs and stressors.