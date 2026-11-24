Fifteen sled dogs left to die alone: How two brothers defied the impossible Antarctic winter

In February 1958, as storm winds battered the waters around East Ongul Island, Japanese Antarctic expedition members faced a choice between certain death and abandoning their working dogs. The ice had become a frozen trap. The icebreaker Soya was wedged in the pack ice, and the American icebreaker Burton Island, sent to assist, could not force its way through the dense field. With no option for rescue by ship, the team was airlifted out by helicopter. Eleven humans, one female husky, and eight newborn puppies made the short flight to safety. Fifteen adult working dogs were left tethered at the Shōwa Station on East Ongul Island, given a small supply of food, and abandoned to the Antarctic winter.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Сергей Белов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Two huskies in the snow

The Breed Built for the Cold

The dogs left behind were Sakhalin huskies, known in Japan as Karafuto-ken. Bred by the Nivkh people of Sakhalin Island and the lower Amur River region, these were not merely pets but specialized working animals. Historically, they hauled heavy sleds through deep snow, assisted with fishing, and accompanied hunters on expeditions for large game, including bears. Their physiology was a direct product of this environment. Standing between 52 and 66 centimeters at the shoulder and weighing 30 to 40 kilograms, they possessed a robust skeletal structure and broad paws that reduced the sinking effect on hard snow. Their dense double coat provided insulation against temperatures that regularly dropped below -22 °C, with peak nights falling below -40 °C.

By the late 20th century, the breed was on the brink of extinction in its native habitat. The shift to motorized snowmobiles and changes in traditional lifestyles had decimated the population. By 1989, only about two dozen purebred individuals were documented on Sakhalin. However, in the 1950s, these dogs remained the primary choice for Japanese polar explorers, including the crew of the Second Japanese Antarctic Research Expedition (JARE-2) that ended up stranded.

Survival Against the Odds

The immediate aftermath of the evacuation was grim. The small food reserve left for the dogs was quickly consumed by the harsh weather and the animals' high metabolic needs. When the supply ran out, seven of the dogs remained chained to their posts and died on their leads. Eight others managed to break free from their tethers, but the extreme cold and winds proved fatal for six of them, who vanished into the snowy landscape.

Only two dogs survived: Taro and Jiro. Born in the autumn of 1955 on Hokkaido, they were the youngest members of the sled team. After breaking free, the pair maintained a proximity to the station, using it as a familiar landmark. Forensic observations of the dogs that died on their chains revealed no signs of cannibalism. This suggests that Taro and Jiro possessed the necessary instinct and hunting skills to adapt their diet. It is inferred that they hunted penguins and seals and scavened fish washed onto the ice edge, rather than relying on scavenging from their dead comrades.

The Return

The Third Japanese Antarctic Expedition (JARE-3) did not land at Shōwa Station until January 14, 1959, nearly 11 months after the initial evacuation. The returning team prepared for a somber recovery operation, expecting to find only remains. Instead, they were greeted by two living dogs in relatively good physical condition. The discovery was met with shock and subsequent national resonance in Japan, cementing the status of Taro and Jiro as symbols of endurance.

The fates of the two survivors diverged shortly after the discovery. Jiro remained at the base to continue working as a sled dog in polar expeditions. He died of natural causes in July 1960 at the age of four. His taxidermied specimen is currently housed in the National Museum of Nature and Science in Tokyo. Taro was transported back to Japan and lived at Hokkaido University in Sapporo, where he received public attention. He lived a long life, passing away in 1970 at the age of 15. His figure is displayed in the university museum.

The story of the Sakhalin huskies left in Antarctica highlights the deep-seated adaptive mechanisms of native northern breeds. The events were later depicted in the 1983 Japanese film Antarctica and the Hollywood adaptation Eight Below, both of which drew upon this documented instance of survival to illustrate the physical resilience and behavioral flexibility of sled dog breeds in extreme environments.