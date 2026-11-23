Ernest Hemingway and Snowball: The origin story of the famous six-toed cat colony in Florida

A standard cat possesses nineteen toes: five on each front paw and four on each hind paw. However, some individuals are born with a genetic mutation known as polydactyly, which results in six, seven, or more digits per limb. When these extra toes are physically separated from the main cluster, the paw takes on a wide, flared appearance, closely resembling a mitten with a thumb.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The cat's paw

The Maritime Utility of the Mitten Paw

This anatomical divergence became particularly prevalent among cats on the East Coast of North America, notably within the Maine Coon lineage. Historical records and maritime tradition suggest that sailors prized these cats for their oversized paws. The increased surface area provided a broader base of support, which was believed to help the animals maintain their balance on the shifting decks of ships during storms and heavy swells. Consequently, these polydactyl hunters transitioned from simple pest control to revered nautical mascots.

The Genetic Legacy of Snowball

The specific association between these cats and Ernest Hemingway began in 1935, when sea captain Stanley Dexter gifted the author a white kitten named Snowball. Snowball possessed six toes on each front paw, and because the gene for polydactyly is dominant, the trait was passed down to his offspring. Hemingway encouraged the growth of this colony at his home, establishing a peculiar naming tradition where the cats were titled after global icons, such as Charlie Chaplin, Pablo Picasso, and Marlene Dietrich.

Living History in Key West

Following Hemingway's death in 1961, his estate in Key West, Florida, was converted into a museum. Today, approximately fifty descendants of Snowball still reside on the grounds. These cats maintain a presence that mirrors the author's own lifestyle, roaming the rooms and resting on vintage furniture. The museum staff continues the tradition of naming new generations after public figures, such as Audrey Hepburn or Ivan, who often greets visitors at the entrance.

Standardization and Behavioral Observations

From a formal felinological perspective, polydactyly is viewed as a deviation from the breed standard. Because of this, affected cats are generally ineligible for competition in standard cat shows. Despite this official stance, demand for polydactyl Maine Coons remains high in the United States and Canada, where owners often value the unique aesthetic and historical connection over strict breed purity.

Observers and owners report that the modified paw structure influences the animal's interaction with its environment. The widened paws provide a more secure grip when capturing toys or prey during hunting behaviors. While these cats are frequently described as sociable and curious, it remains unclear whether the genetic mutation influencing toe count has any direct correlation with the animal's temperament or cognitive abilities.