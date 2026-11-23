Dangerous urban streets in winter: chemical exposure led to irreversible damage of dog paw pads

Winter walks often present a hidden danger for dogs that extends beyond the cold. While many breeds are genetically adapted to low temperatures, the chemical reagents used to clear sidewalks pose a universal threat to all dogs, regardless of breed. These aggressive compounds can cause irritation, painful cracking, and chemical burns upon contact with the paw pads.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Анна Маляева is licensed under Publik domain Dogs in winter clothing

Establishing a Physical Barrier

According to Vladimir Golubev, head of the Russian Kynological Federation, the most reliable defense is specialized footwear. To minimize stress, it is advisable to introduce boots at a young age. When selecting footwear, the focus should be on two critical factors: a secure fit that prevents the boots from slipping or twisting during activity, and a size that provides stability without compressing the paw.

For pets that struggle with heavy boots, disposable shoe-covers (often referred to as "dog booties") serve as a viable alternative. These are lighter and less restrictive, making them more acceptable to sensitive dogs. However, owners must distinguish between waterproof models designed for winter chemicals and lightweight dust-covers intended for summer debris, as the latter provide no protection against reagents.

Topical Protection and Its Limitations

For dogs that refuse any form of footwear, protective waxes and creams offer a "invisible" layer of defense. While convenient, Golubev notes that this method provides only moderate protection. A wax film may not fully withstand the most aggressive chemical agents found on urban streets.

A critical step in using topical protectants is the post-walk cleanup. Any remaining wax or cream must be thoroughly washed off with warm water. This prevents chemical particles that have adhered to the protective layer from remaining on the skin and causing delayed chemical burns.

Preventative care is essential because damaged paw pads heal slowly and painfully, which can lead to lameness or a refusal to walk. Professional veterinary assessment is necessary if paw pads show signs of deep cracking, persistent inflammation, or if the animal exhibits significant distress during movement.