The great bear hibernation myth: Why scientists now view winter dens as hives of activity

Winter often presents itself to human observers as a season of biological suspension. The common image of a bear lying motionless in a den until spring suggests a state of total dormancy, yet this perception conflates human concepts of sleep with complex physiological processes. For the owner or observer of wildlife, the critical distinction lies in recognizing that these animals are not merely enduring the cold, but are executing high-energy survival strategies that look like stillness from the outside.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A brown bear in its den in winter

The Bear's Metabolic Reality

When a black bear settles into its den, it is not entering a coma. Research conducted by the University of Alaska in Fairbanks and published in Science demonstrates that the bear's body remains in a state of intensive metabolic activity. Unlike small rodents, whose metabolic rates can drop to just 2-5% of normal levels during hibernation, bears maintain their metabolism at approximately 25% of their baseline. This is not a system shutdown; it is a regulated, energy-intensive reserve mode.

Observations throughout the winter reveal a level of activity that contradicts the myth of total paralysis. Bears regularly change positions, doing so anywhere from twice a day to once every two days. They stand, rearrange their bedding of needles, and groom their fur. These actions are not signs of restlessness, but necessary physiological maintenance. They ensure blood circulation continues effectively, preventing the atrophy of muscle tissue and the loss of bone density that would occur during true stasis.

This distinction is particularly vital when considering reproduction. Data from the U. S. National Park Service confirms that female bears do not give birth in a state of deep torpor. Before the birth, the female actively prepares the den, crushing twigs to create a soft nest. The birth itself occurs in full consciousness. The mother immediately begins caring for her newborns, keeping them warm and nursing them. By spring, the cubs have grown from a few hundred grams to 2.5 kilograms, a rate of development that would be impossible if the mother had been in a state of deep, unresponsive sleep.

Migration and the Limits of Cold

The same misinterpretation of biological need applies to bird migration. A common assumption is that birds fly south primarily to escape the cold. However, biologists note that low temperature is rarely the direct driver of migration. Many species, including the tiny hummingbird, possess high metabolic rates and plumage that allow them to withstand severe frost, provided they have access to food.

The actual trigger for migration is the deficit of calories. As winter arrives, insects and berries disappear, and the shortened daylight hours leave insufficient time to forage. Birds are reacting to the disappearance of their food base, not the drop in temperature. They seek locations where their energy-dense biology can be sustained by available resources.

The Squirrel's Memory

Another persistent myth involves the role of forgetting in forest regeneration. It is often claimed that trees grow because squirrels forget where they buried their nuts. This view ignores the precision of the animal's spatial memory. A 1991 study by Princeton University demonstrated that squirrels do not rely on chance or scattered effort. They locate their own caches with significantly greater accuracy than they do foreign ones or those placed by humans.

These animals navigate using clear spatial references, not just scent. When nuts do sprout, it is not because the squirrel has misplaced them, but because of a deliberate strategy of surplus. Squirrels bury more than they intend to consume, creating a buffer for difficult times. Data presented in Urban Ecosystems in 2023 supports this view: rodents do not lose resources through error; they manage them through professional excess. The sprouting of seeds is a byproduct of this strategic over-saving, not a failure of memory.

Implications for Observation

Understanding that winter behavior is active adaptation rather than passive rest changes how we interpret the actions of these animals. When an observer sees a bear moving in a den, or a bird flying south, they are witnessing calculated responses to environmental pressures. The animal is not waiting for spring; it is working to sustain itself until then. Recognizing this shifts the perspective from one of pity or surprise to one of respect for the discipline and energy these animals deploy to survive.