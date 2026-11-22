Brown Bear Survival: How Mother Bears Protect Cubs from Infanticide and Male Predation

A mother bear's life in the wild is defined by a solitary and often dangerous burden: the total responsibility for raising her cubs. Unlike many other species, the male bear plays no role in parenting. In fact, a father bear is not a protector but a potential threat; if a male encounters a female with young, the outcome for the cubs is frequently fatal.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The bear protects her cubs

The Threat of Infanticide

One of the most severe risks for young bears is infanticide, a behavior where adult males kill unrelated young. This is not a random act of violence but a reproductive strategy. By eliminating the cubs, the male forces the female back into estrus, allowing him the opportunity to sire his own offspring. Data from the Scandinavian Brown Bear Project, supported by research from Russian biologist Ivan Serdyukin, indicates that up to 30% of bear cubs die in their first year due to this specific threat.

To mitigate this danger, mothers employ sophisticated tactical behaviors. They lead their young through the most difficult, dense sections of the forest to avoid open areas where they might be spotted. They also use olfactory obfuscation, spending hours walking along streambeds to disrupt their scent trail and confuse any pursuing males. Furthermore, these females establish large individual territories, sometimes spanning 70 to 100 square kilometers, and memorize every refuge within that space, a habit noted by zoologist Vladimir Heptner.

Survival in the Den

Nature has equipped female bears with a unique physiological mechanism known as embryonic diapause. Although fertilization occurs in the summer, the embryo does not begin development immediately. It remains in a suspended state until late in the year, developing only if the mother has accumulated sufficient fat reserves-typically at least 50 kilograms. This timing ensures that cubs are born during the depths of winter, while the mother is in a state of hibernation.

Newborn bears are remarkably fragile, weighing only 300 to 500 grams, roughly the size of a large apple. They are blind, hairless, and entirely dependent on their mother for warmth and nourishment. During this period, the mother functions as an autonomous biological system. She does not eat or drink; instead, she metabolizes her own fat stores to produce milk. In a remarkable metabolic adaptation, her body even recycles waste products back into protein to sustain the nursing process.

Contrary to the common belief that bears enter a state of deep anaesthesia, a hibernating mother bear remains in a state of light sleep. Her body temperature drops only slightly, from approximately 37.5 °C to between 31 and 32 °C. For comparison, marmots can see their body temperature drop as low as 2 °C during hibernation. The bear's heartbeat slows to 8 to 14 beats per minute, but she remains alert enough to hear her cubs and carefully shifts her weight to avoid crushing them.

The Spring Challenge

Emerging from the den after 130 to 200 days is a critical moment for survival. A nursing mother loses up to 40% of her body weight during hibernation. As April and May approach, food is scarce, and the risk of encountering a large male increases significantly. Despite a massive size disparity-a female weighs between 150 and 200 kilograms, while a male can reach 450 kilograms-the mother defends her young fiercely.

In moments of danger, a surge of adrenaline and cortisol overrides her instinct for self-preservation. A bear's strike is powerful enough to stop a moose in its tracks. Interestingly, this defensive behavior creates a ripple effect in the ecosystem. By warding off other predators and competing bears, the mother creates a safe zone that other animals, such as birds and small ungulates, also benefit from. Ecologists refer to this as the "umbrella effect."

Rapid Growth and Milk Composition

The rapid development of the cubs is fueled by bear milk, which is an energy-dense nutrient source. The fat content reaches 30%, and the protein content is approximately 15%, levels significantly higher than those found in cow's milk. This nutritional density supports a rapid increase in mass: by the time the cubs emerge from the den, their weight has increased tenfold, reaching 3 to 5 kilograms. By the first autumn, a young bear can weigh between 30 and 40 kilograms. A layer of fat also insulates their vital organs against the cold and dampness of the spring forest floor.

Alloparenting in Extreme Cases

The death of a mother bear usually spells certain death for her cubs in the wild. However, biologists have documented rare instances of mutual aid known as alloparenting. In the Kronotsky Nature Reserve on Kamchatka, researchers observed females adopting orphaned cubs of the same age as their own. In some cases, a single female has been seen leading a group of cubs that exceeds the standard litter size of two to three, effectively raising a community of young bears that are not all biologically hers.