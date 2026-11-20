Ibu Baron: The Verified Longest Wild Reticulated Python

On Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, a female reticulated python has officially been recognized as the longest wild snake ever measured by experts. The reptile, named Ibu Baron (Baroness), stands at 7.22 meters in length and weighs 96.5 kilograms. This verified measurement settles long-standing debates about the physical limits of *Python reticulatus* in the wild, providing a concrete benchmark for herpetologists studying the species' maximum growth potential.

Photo: Own work by Danny S., https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The reticular python

The Mechanics of Measurement

Determining the precise size of a python is significantly more complex than measuring a mammal because snakes lack a rigid skeletal frame with fixed external parameters. Instead, their bodies are composed of hundreds of vertebrae connected by elastic cartilaginous discs, allowing for continuous contraction and extension. The distance from the head to the tip of the tail fluctuates depending on the animal's posture and muscle tension. To capture Ibu Baron's record-breaking dimensions, researchers utilized a specialized geodetic tape measure capable of precisely following the curves of the snake's powerful body.

The official figures were recorded with the assistance of industrial scales typically used for weighing sacks of rice. While the snake would likely measure approximately 7.9 meters if fully relaxed, researchers deliberately avoided administering anesthesia to achieve this specific number. The decision was driven by a priority to maintain the animal's health, avoiding the physiological risks associated with sedation for the sake of a slightly larger statistic.

Wild Versus Captive Extremes

Historical accounts of larger reticulated pythons exist, but most lack the documentary verification required for official recognition. As of now, Ibu Baron holds the verified record for wild individuals. For comparison, the absolute world record for snakes kept in captivity belongs to a python named Medusa, who measured 7.67 meters. Specialists note that snakes in captive environments often achieve maximum growth potential due to regular feeding schedules and consistent veterinary care, factors that may be less consistent in the wild despite the larger habitat available.

Managing Coexistence

Ibu Baron currently resides under the care of Budi Purwanto, an Indonesian conservationist who has established a sanctuary on Sulawesi. This facility features spacious enclosures for pythons rescued from potential fatal encounters with humans. The work of such sanctuaries is critical in the region, where relationships between local residents and reticulated pythons are traditionally tense. Large pythons pose a genuine threat to livestock, pets, and occasionally people, with documented incidents of attacks on domestic animals and tragic human casualties in recent years.

By rescuing and relocating these snakes to safe conditions, the sanctuary helps minimize conflict. Instead of being killed out of fear, the reptiles are preserved as an essential part of the island's ecosystem while posing no immediate danger to nearby settlements. This approach offers a practical balance between human safety and biodiversity conservation, ensuring that record-breaking individuals like Ibu Baron can survive without becoming the subject of ongoing human-wildlife conflict.