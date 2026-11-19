What Is Shatun: Why Brown Bears Stay Active in Winter

In the depths of the winter forest, a brown bear appearing active when it should be dormant is often labeled by humans as a "shatun"-a term for a winter-walker. To an observer, this animal may seem unnaturally aggressive or stubborn in its pursuit of food, yet its behavior is a direct physiological response to a failure in its biological cycle.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Brown bear

The Mechanics of Winter Dormancy

Under normal conditions, a brown bear's year is governed by the accumulation of resources. Throughout the summer and autumn, the animal consumes a high-calorie diet of berries, nuts, roots, fish, and meat to build a substantial layer of subcutaneous fat. This fat reserve serves as the sole energy source for several months of dormancy.

When the temperature drops, the bear establishes a den in a sheltered location, such as under tree roots, within rock crevices, or in excavated pits. During this period, the body undergoes specific physiological shifts: the heart rate slows, metabolic intensity decreases, and body temperature drops slightly. This state is not a deep hibernation like that of a hedgehog; the bear remains sensitive to its environment and can be awakened by external threats.

The Emergence of the "Shatun"

A "shatun" is not a distinct subspecies or a genetically different type of bear; it is a standard brown bear that has either failed to enter dormancy or was forced to leave its den prematurely. This shift in behavior is typically driven by three observable factors.

First is a critical deficit of autumn food. If a poor harvest of berries or nuts prevents the bear from accumulating sufficient fat, the biological trigger for sleep is overridden by the immediate need for calories. Second is external disturbance. Noise from machinery, logging operations, or the presence of hunters can frighten a bear out of its den; once displaced in the middle of winter, finding or constructing a new shelter is nearly impossible. Finally, anomalous climatic warmth in certain regions may lead bears to shorten their sleep or ignore it entirely if alternative food sources remain available.

The Behavioral Shift Driven by Hunger

While any encounter with a bear is potentially dangerous, a winter-active bear presents a specific risk due to extreme starvation. In a frozen forest, food is scarce-vegetation is buried under snow and small prey are hidden in burrows. As the bear's energy reserves deplete, its behavior changes from avoidance to desperation.

A starving bear loses its natural apprehension of humans. This desperation often leads them toward human settlements, landfills, and campsites. Where a summer bear might avoid human contact, a winter-active bear views human-related food waste as a primary means of survival. This is not "malice" or "revenge," but a calculated search for energy in a resource-void environment.

Interaction and Safety

Experts emphasize that one cannot assume all bears are asleep during winter. Because a starving bear remains physically powerful and capable of sudden, rapid movement, distance is the only reliable safety measure.

Observers are advised to avoid any attempt to feed the animal, as this reinforces the dangerous habit of associating humans with food. Sudden movements and running are discouraged, as the bear's speed far exceeds that of a human. If fresh tracks or potential den sites are spotted, the safest action is to leave the area calmly and immediately.

Reporting sightings of winter-active bears to emergency services or wildlife specialists helps manage the risk for both the human population and the animal itself, as a stressed and hungry wild animal remains inherently unpredictable.