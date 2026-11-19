Everything changed in this living room: the holiday tree was built for cats to hide inside

For many cat owners, the arrival of a Christmas tree signals the beginning of a defensive struggle: pets invariably seek to climb the branches or dislodge ornaments. Abram Engel, however, approached the situation differently. Rather than resisting the instincts of his cats, Gary and Kurt, he integrated them into the holiday decor, a strategy he documented in a recent video.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены The cat knocked over the Christmas tree

Typically, cats wait until a tree is fully decorated before launching their assault. Gary, however, lacked patience. He claimed his spot among the branches during the initial assembly phase. This disrupted the setup process significantly, as straightening artificial limbs becomes a difficult task when a fluffy overseer decides to nap in the thickest part of the structure.

The structure behind the behavior

The attraction is not accidental; it is engineered. The object is not a standard artificial Christmas tree but a specialized feline play structure styled to look like a holiday decoration. Hidden within the frame are wooden platforms and a specific opening in the central "trunk" that leads to an enclosed hideaway.

This design eliminates the need for Gary and Kurt to balance on thin, fragile branches near delicate ornaments. Instead, they have reliable, integrated resting spots built directly into the tree's architecture.

Visibility and owner response

In the final frames of the video, Gary is perched on the uppermost platform while Kurt settles slightly below. Their faces peeking through the pine needles have become the focal point of the home, and online viewers reacted with enthusiasm to the concept.

Some commenters jokingly suggested adapting the structure for other seasons, such as decorating it with pumpkins for Halloween to prevent the cats' favorite furniture from being stored away for months. For the cats, the specific aesthetic of the decor appears secondary to the functional reality: they require convenient observation posts from which to monitor every movement in the room.

Practical implication for cat owners

Engel's setup demonstrates how domestic space can be adjusted to meet animal needs without abandoning human traditions. Instead of forbidding a cat from climbing, the owner provided a safe alternative that satisfies the natural feline drive for height and concealment. This approach preserves household order while offering the animals a comfortable and enriched environment during the noisy holiday season.