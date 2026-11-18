Perfect companion or total chaos: expert rankings shift the way owners choose their next family pet

Choosing a dog often feels like a balance between falling in love with an animal's appearance and understanding its temperament. Will Atherton, a British dog behavior specialist whose social media advice follows a massive audience, has outlined a personal ranking of favorite breeds. His list highlights animals known not just for their intelligence, but for the specific demands they place on their owners.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by St7878, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ A Cane Corso dog

The Labrador Retriever

Atherton places the Labrador Retriever at the top of his list, describing the breed as the "king of all dogs." He notes that if he had to choose one companion for life, it would be a Labrador. The breed's popularity stems from a distinct behavioral profile that aligns well with family life.

Labradors are characterized by their patience, which makes them suitable partners for households with children. Their trainability is driven by a natural desire to please their handler and a strong response to food rewards. Furthermore, the breed's lack of aggression allows it to adapt easily to social environments.

The Cane Corso

Securing the second spot is the Cane Corso. Atherton expresses an affinity for the Mastiff group due to their protective capabilities and the deep emotional bonds they form with their owners. However, he cautions that this is not an ideal choice for novice dog owners.

Cane Corsos require a serious approach to training and an understanding of the psychology of large guard breeds. Atherton also highlights a health-related consideration: large breeds often have shorter lifespans. The risk of losing a pet early due to genetic conditions is a significant emotional burden for the owner.

The German Shepherd

Rounding out the top three is the German Shepherd. The expert considers this one of the most versatile breeds in the world, capable of serving both as a affectionate family pet and a reliable territory guardian.

Key traits of the breed include a high level of intelligence and the ability to solve complex tasks. They are known for their loyalty and quick adoption of new commands. However, this versatility comes with a requirement for constant mental and physical engagement.

The Cost of Inactivity

While these breeds possess exceptional qualities, Atherton emphasizes that "working" dogs, particularly German Shepherds and Mastiffs, require a lifestyle that matches their energy. Leaving an active animal alone for extended periods without stimulation will inevitably lead to behavioral issues.

A lack of adequate exercise and mental engagement often manifests as destructive habits, such as damaging furniture or exhibiting excessive anxiety. Owners of highly intelligent dogs must recognize that raising such an animal is a responsibility that demands time, patience, and sometimes the assistance of professional trainers to correct behavior.