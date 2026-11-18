Brown bear population in Russia doubles since 1990s reaching historic 300,000 peak

Russia's brown bear population has surpassed 300,000 individuals, according to data from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment. This figure, cited by Deputy Minister Murad Kerimov in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, represents more than a twofold increase since the 1990s. While the numbers suggest a long-term biological success for the species, this growth is altering the physical dynamics of how bears and humans share the landscape.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use The bear's eye

The expansion of the population creates a direct pressure on available resources. As the density of bears increases within the ecosystem, the demand for territory and food rises, forcing animals to extend their foraging ranges. This biological necessity pushes the predators toward the edges of their habitats and into areas of human activity.

Drivers of Human-Wildlife Conflict

The shift from deep forest to human settlements is driven by three primary physical factors. First, localized environmental failures disrupt the food chain; for instance, in the summer of 2026, a shortage of berries and nuts in Siberia created a critical food deficit. Second, the physical encroachment of human infrastructure into wild territories has reduced the distance between civilization and the bears' ancestral grounds.

The most significant behavioral driver, however, is the availability of anthropogenic food. Open waste bins and landfills act as high-calorie attractants. For a bear, the energy expenditure required to scavenge at a village dump is significantly lower than the energy spent hunting or foraging in the wild, creating a powerful incentive for bears to abandon their natural territories in favor of human settlements.

The Consequence of Population Density

This situation presents a paradox of conservation: the species is thriving, yet its success is fueling instability. High population density, combined with periodic food shortages, pushes bears to adapt to human environments. Once a bear associates human dwellings with easy food, the likelihood of conflict increases, transforming a biological success story into a management challenge.

The Ministry emphasizes that while specific conditions vary by region, the overarching trend is consistent. The proximity of forest massifs to residential areas necessitates a change in human behavior-specifically in waste management-to prevent the attraction of predators to residential doorsteps.