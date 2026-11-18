Orca interactions in Strait of Gibraltar: researchers identify causes of vessel damage

For decades, the public image of the orca was shaped by aquariums: intelligent, docile, almost manageable creatures. Reality has proven far more complex. Today, apex predators with no natural enemies are exhibiting behaviors that puzzle even experienced marine biologists. Since 2020, a specific group of orcas in the Strait of Gibraltar has developed a disturbing habit: they deliberately ram vessels. By autumn 2025, more than 500 such incidents have been recorded. The animals strike precisely at the rudder, disabling the steering of yachts and fishing boats.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Orca in the ocean

Initially, the orcas stopped their activity once the steering mechanism was broken. Over the years, however, the attacks have become longer, evolving into true chases. Why this escalation is occurring remains a mystery, but the change in tactics offers a clear separation between the animal's observable action and the human interpretations often attached to it.

The Social Mechanism

To understand the behavior, one must look at the orcas' social structure. They do not have classic male leaders. Instead, experienced older females guide the pods, transmitting knowledge about hunting grounds and survival skills to the young. Scientists refer to this as the "grandmother hypothesis,” emphasizing that important skills-including new, perhaps maladaptive habits-are passed down through the older generation.

This suggests that the ramming may not be an individual act of aggression or revenge, but a cultural transmission. Orcas are capable of imitation and possess unique regional dialects, confirming they are highly organized beings with distinct cultures. The behavior could be a "trend” within the pod, similar to past observed habits like carrying dead fish on their heads.

Environmental Context

While the social mechanism explains how the behavior spreads, environmental factors may explain why it persists. The Gibraltar group is near the brink of extinction, and the population of their primary prey, the Atlantic bluefin tuna, is declining. Additionally, the high intensity of ship traffic and engine noise in the strait may act as stressors for animals that rely heavily on echolocation.

It is crucial to distinguish between stress and intent. An observable action-ramming a ship-does not prove the animal is acting out of desperation, punishment, or personal grievance. It may simply be a response to an unfamiliar and irritating stimulus, reinforced by social learning. The "guilt” or "revenge” owners might perceive is a human narrative, not a documented biological driver. What remains uncertain is the precise interplay between the declining prey base, the acoustic environment, and the social transmission of this new behavior.

Practical Response

Given the physical power of the orcas-adults can reach 10 meters in length and weigh up to 10 tons-encounters require caution. Specialists in the region advise vessel owners to reduce speed and remove their hands from the wheel if orcas show interest, as this may de-escalate the situation. Simultaneously, owners should contact rescue services and record the incident on video to aid scientific research.

It is worth noting that there are virtually no documented cases of orcas attacking humans in the wild. The phenomenon in the Strait of Gibraltar is complex and poorly understood. It serves as a reminder of how little we know about the lives of intelligent predators sharing our oceans, and why separating observable behavior from assumed emotion is essential for accurate understanding.