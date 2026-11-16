Krasnoyarsk Krai reports surge in bear activity following unusual autumn weather conditions

In the southern part of Siberia, an unusual pattern of bear activity near settlements has been documented this autumn. The interaction between humans and predators has resulted in severe physical consequences: in Krasnoyarsk Krai, nine people have died, bringing the total number of victims across Russia to 33. In response to this escalation, organized hunting teams have been deployed in the affected regions. Specifically, approximately 2,000 bears were culled in Krasnoyarsk Krai to mitigate the immediate threat.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A bear in the village

The transition of bears into hibernation is governed not by the calendar, but by a specific set of material conditions. Yuri Borisenko, chair of the Krayohotrybолоvobshchestvo board, notes that the primary trigger for entering a hibernation den is the accumulation of a significant snow layer. Animals typically prepare multiple shelters in advance, but prolonged rainfall disrupted this process this season. The bedding in the dens became soaked, which hindered the animals' ability to settle comfortably.

Without a snow cover, well-fed individuals may remain in a state of rest near their dens without entering active relocation phases. However, the risk of encountering "shatuns"-bears that have failed to accumulate sufficient fat reserves or have been awakened prematurely-remains a critical concern in this season.

The Mechanics of Hunger and Risk

Roman Barashkov, a former forestry officer from Abaza, highlights the systemic danger posed by a hungry predator. Unlike a typical bear, a shatun operates without compromise: the lack of an energy reserve turns any detected scent of food into a target. This behavior can lead to the breaking of hunting huts or damage to machinery if food items are present inside.

The tactic of tracking presents a particular danger. A starving or injured animal is capable of maintaining a long-term ambush, waiting for a human to return along a familiar route. In this context, the highest risk group consists of trappers, who regularly move along worn-down trails to check their snares.

Demographic Drivers and Seasonal Outlook

Experts analyzing the mass emergence of animals toward human populations categorize the bears by age and physical condition. According to Yuri Borisenko, the majority of the "aggressive" bears that were culled were two- and three-year-olds left without their mothers. Their lack of experience and physical weakness made it difficult for them to build up fat reserves, which drove them toward human habitation in search of calories.

Adult individuals, possessing sufficient resource reserves, are most likely to successfully enter hibernation. Nevertheless, the survival probability of shatuns until spring remains low; they are susceptible to hypothermia or may become prey for stronger conspecifics. Definitive conclusions regarding the causes of this seasonal disruption can only be drawn after the age and physical state of all culled animals have been analyzed.