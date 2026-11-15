World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Nature's impossible survivor: New Zealand species returned from oblivion after fifty years

Animal

The takahē, a large flightless bird endemic to New Zealand, offers a stark example of how fragile ecological niches can be. For half a century, the species was officially classified as extinct after the last confirmed sighting in 1898. Its rediscovery in November 1948 in the remote Murchison Mountains of the South Island was not a sign of widespread recovery, but rather the result of a specific geographic anomaly. Jeffrey Orbell, a doctor and naturalist who believed the bird might have survived in untouched high-altitude zones, was instrumental in this discovery. The surviving population had persisted in the Fiordland region, isolated from the primary threats that eliminated the species elsewhere.

The takahē bird in a mountain landscape
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The takahē bird in a mountain landscape

Taking the physical constraints of the species into account, the takahē is not merely a rare bird but a biological outlier in the rail family. An adult can weigh nearly four kilograms, featuring blue-green plumage, powerful red feet, and a massive bill. This bill is a specialized tool for processing tough grasses, allowing the bird to extract the most nutritious parts of its diet. In winter, when high-altitude pastures are buried in snow, the takahē demonstrates a limited range of mobility by descending into lower forests to feed on fern roots. This seasonal shift is a mechanical adaptation to food availability, not a migration, as the bird is physically incapable of flight.

The Cost of Evolutionary Safety

The takahē's inability to fly is a direct consequence of its evolutionary history. Prior to human colonization, New Zealand lacked significant ground-dwelling predatory mammals. In such an environment, the energetic cost of maintaining flight capabilities for predator evasion was unnecessary. The bird's world was confined to the ground, dense grass, and forest understory. This evolutionary trade-off provided safety in a predator-free zone but created a fatal vulnerability when the ecosystem's structure was altered by human activity.

The introduction of non-native species introduced new physical and biological pressures that the takahē had no evolved defense against. The most immediate threat came from introduced stoats and cats, which predate on ground-based birds with high efficiency. Beyond predation, food competition emerged as a critical issue. Introduced deer began consuming the same vegetation that formed the basis of the takahē's diet. This competition is not merely about quantity but about the specific nutritional quality of the grasses the takahē's bill is adapted to process. Additionally, the bird's reproductive biology limits its capacity for recovery. A takahē pair produces only one or two chicks per year. This slow reproductive rate means that even a modest increase in mortality can cause a disproportionate decline in the population.

Population Fragility and Management

The vulnerability of the takahē was starkly demonstrated in 2007, when the population in the Murchison Mountains declined by half due to a surge in the stoat population. This event serves as a clear indicator that legal protection status does not equate to biological security. A single seasonal shift in predator dynamics can halve a small population, confirming that the species remains on the brink of extinction despite its rediscovery. The bird's survival is not guaranteed by its presence in a protected area but is dependent on the continuous suppression of introduced predators.

Current conservation efforts reflect an understanding of the species' lack of agency in the face of threats. Because the takahē cannot fly to safety, conservationists are implementing a risk-spreading strategy. This involves establishing reserve populations on specially prepared, predator-free islands. These islands act as biological backups, ensuring that the species does not face total extinction if the primary habitat in the Murchison Mountains becomes unstable. According to the Department of Conservation, as of the end of 2025, the estimated population stands at approximately 529 individuals. This number remains critically low, but the establishment of these redundant populations provides a structural safety net that was absent in the decades following the bird's rediscovery.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Business
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Popular
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets

A major shift in global energy logistics is unfolding as vessels alter their long-haul trajectories to bypass unforeseen regulatory barriers.

Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Cancer survival rates: New trial findings revealed a hidden link to patient longevity
Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects
Earth likely made its own oceans during formation, not by comet bombardment
Winter Windowsill Gardening: Let Humidity and Light, Not the Calendar, Guide Your Harvest Oksana Anikina Rep. Huffman orders preservation of records for D. C. federal land projects Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff
Complete lack of strategic agency: what prevents the Russian leadership from trusting Berlin now
Sakhalin Claims Carbon Neutrality While Maintaining Oil and Gas Output
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Last materials
TTF Gas Hits Two-Week High as Storage Drawdowns Outpace Five-Year Average by 2.8x
Morning hair routines: effective methods for maintaining professional low-profile buns
2026/27 Knitwear Guide: Structural Sweaters and Saturated Colors
Why short activity bursts are better for vascular health than one long workout
Brazilian Chamber of Deputies prepares for intense debate over controversial fiscal bill
Why gardening may cause physical strain instead of athletic progress
COMAC C919-600 begins flight testing for high-altitude operations in China
GCash links 1 million Christmas raffle to verified remittance transactions
The end of independent feline nature: these five breeds traded aloofness for a new social game
Cebu governor considers blocking Negros hogs despite own order to cut pork prices
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.