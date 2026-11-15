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Achatina snail legal status explained: why Russia permits keeping giant mollusks as domestic pets

Animal

In the United States, keeping an Achatina snail as a pet can result in significant financial penalties, while in parts of Africa, possession may lead to imprisonment. In Russia, however, the same creature is considered a mild-mannered household staple. This legal divergence is not a matter of moral preference but a direct response to the snail's biological capacity to disrupt agricultural systems in specific climatic contexts.

A large Achatina on the hands
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A large Achatina on the hands

Biological Scale

Achatina species are the world's largest land snails. The giant Achatina (*Achatina fulica* and related species) presents a physical challenge to containment and control. A single adult can weigh up to 900 grams including its shell. The muscular foot, which the snail uses for locomotion, can stretch to 30 centimeters. These dimensions place the animal in a weight class that few other invertebrates reach, creating a substantial biomass per individual that amplifies its impact on local vegetation when populations expand.

Behaviorally, Achatina snails exhibit a form of short-term memory that remains active for approximately one hour. Observers note that their behavior becomes more orderly with age. They demonstrate a spatial fidelity to specific resting spots; if displaced up to 30 meters from their location, they can navigate back to it. Their olfactory range extends to roughly two meters, allowing them to detect food sources at a distance. In their native tropical environments, these snails typically remain within five meters of their resting place, relying on dense surrounding vegetation rather than long-distance foraging.

Ecological Threat in Tropical Zones

The danger posed by Achatina snails is entirely ecological and economic, not zoological. They are non-venomous and pose no direct physical threat to humans. The severity of legal restrictions in countries such as the United States, India, and various African nations stems from their status as invasive pests in warm climates.

In tropical and subtropical regions, the environmental conditions that limit Achatina populations in their native habitats disappear in the wild. Without natural predators to regulate their numbers, and with reproduction rates that can accelerate outside their original ecosystems, these snails become capable of consuming vast amounts of vegetation. The impact on agriculture is severe; infested crops can be wiped out rapidly. The primary method of control remains manual collection, a process that is labor-intensive and costly on a large scale. This inefficiency of biological control drives the strict legislation prohibiting the import of live snails and their eggs in these regions.

Climatic Constraints in Russia

Russia does not list Achatina snails among prohibited animals because its climate imposes a hard biological limit on their survival. Unlike the tropical zones of Africa or the warmer parts of the United States, Russian winters are consistently cold enough to be lethal to these heat-loving mollusks.

Even in the warmest regions of the country, such as Sochi or the Crimean Peninsula, Achatina snails cannot survive outside of controlled, heated terrariums. The risk of a snail escaping into the wild and establishing a self-sustaining population is effectively nullified by the onset of cold weather. A stray snail released in a Russian garden would not survive the first frost. This climatic barrier removes the agricultural risk that necessitates strict bans elsewhere, allowing the animal to be kept as a pet without threatening local ecosystems.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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