World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

The pet refuses to sleep without its favorite toy: experts explained what truly drives this choice

Animal

A ginger cat has captured the attention of internet users by forming an unusual bond with a plush rabbit. The pet is rarely seen without the toy, sleeping while clutching it and occasionally presenting it to another pet in the home. While the owner jokingly refers to the rabbit as an "emotional support animal," animal behaviorists suggest that these endearing images are actually rooted in predictable biological mechanisms.

A cat with a toy
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain
A cat with a toy

The Biology of Attachment

When an owner observes a pet gently hugging a toy, it is easy to project human emotions onto the animal, such as loneliness or profound sentimental attachment. However, experts suggest analyzing this behavior through the lens of biology and instinct. Much of this conduct originates in early kittenhood; the act of pressing against or kneading a soft object mimics the tactile sensations experienced with a mother and siblings. This provides the animal with a sense of warmth and security, eventually turning the toy into a "safe object" that helps reduce stress and create a comfortable domestic environment.

Hunting Instincts and Resource Display

What a human perceives as a touching display of care for a toy may actually be a manifestation of hunting behavior. Cats are biologically driven to move a valuable resource to a secure location. When a cat brings its plush rabbit to a companion, zoological perspectives suggest this is not necessarily an act of friendship in the human sense, but rather a demonstration of a "successful kill" to other members of its social group.

Distinguishing Observation from Interpretation

Owners are encouraged to avoid searching for hidden subtexts or human emotions, such as resentment or jealousy, in these behaviors. For instance, a cat's intense focus while playing with a toy is a sign of concentration on the object, rather than an expression of dissatisfaction with the human observer. By separating the observable action from the human story attached to it, the relationship becomes more conscious. The cat's attachment to the plush rabbit is a combination of tactile comfort, ingrained habit, and natural instinct-a predator's way of organizing comfort within a home.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Recipes & Food
Chicken and tomato cooking: professional techniques for balancing acidity in homemade sauces
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Cell signals in mice explain how the brain learns to like bitter tastes Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
US Congress to hold the president accountable for controversial pardons
Last materials
The pet refuses to sleep without its favorite toy: experts explained what truly drives this choice
Vinegar in the Rinse Cycle Reduces Hard Water Mineral Buildup
Unbelievable domestic feline manipulation: why your pet makes noise only when you are looking
Eurasian wolf and Amur tiger interactions: Field study of ecological displacement in Russia
Winter Septic System Protection: Managing Solidified Fats and Microbial Sensitivity
PM Modi links India's space achievements to ancient astronomical traditions
Nature broke the iron rules of forest hierarchy: female wolves stepped into power in crises
Sanding Exterior Steps for Traction, Not Cost
Cell signals in mice explain how the brain learns to like bitter tastes
Tankers diverted from New York to Brazil as Russian diesel suppliers seek new trade outlets
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.