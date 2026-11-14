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Unbelievable domestic feline manipulation: why your pet makes noise only when you are looking

Animal

A domestic cat standing before a closed container of treats does not simply make noise; it employs a specific communication strategy. According to research from the University of São Paulo, cats utilize vocalizations as a tool to solicit human intervention when they encounter a problem they cannot solve independently.

The cat meows pitifully
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The cat meows pitifully

In the wild, adult felids rarely use meowing to communicate with one another. The prevalence of this behavior in domestic cats suggests an adaptation developed over centuries of coexistence with humans. However, the question remained whether these sounds were mere emotional outbursts or intentional requests for assistance.

To investigate this, a team led by researcher Naila Fukimoto conducted an experiment with 38 cats known for being vocal during feeding times. The setup involved a transparent box containing a treat-visible and scented, yet physically inaccessible to the cat. The situation was designed to require the manual dexterity of a human to resolve.

The Influence of Human Presence

The researchers observed the cats' reactions under two distinct scenarios: one where the owner was present in the room and one where the cat was left entirely alone with the box. The disparity in behavior was stark. In the presence of a human, the cats meowed 16 times more frequently. The researchers recorded 86 vocalizations directed at the human, compared to only 20 instances of meowing when the cat was alone.

The physical actions accompanying the sound provided further context. The cats frequently shifted their gaze from the human to the treat box and back again. This alternating focus indicates a targeted signal directed at a specific actor capable of providing a solution. Conversely, when no human was present, the cats quickly ceased active attempts to access the treat and instead waited by the door.

Communication vs. Emotion

The study, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, suggests that meowing in these contexts is not an involuntary release of emotion. The data indicates that cats recognize the human as the essential element for a successful outcome.

While the researchers caution against attributing human-like consciousness to these animals, the evidence points to a sophisticated communication system. When a pet meows in a moment of frustration, it may not be expressing a general mood, but rather initiating a dialogue with the expectation that the owner will resolve the immediate crisis.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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