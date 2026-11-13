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Golden Retriever meets tiny quail chick: unexpected intimacy defied physical danger of the breed

Animal

A Golden Retriever named Dojo, residing on a farm, has captured social media attention through his interactions with a tiny quail chick. To the observer, the sight of a large dog and a bird roughly the size of a berry suggests an unlikely friendship, but the behavior reveals a specific intersection of breed temperament and environmental habituation.

Golden Retriever
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ivan Kovalev is licensed under All rights reserved
Golden Retriever

The Scale of Interaction

The disparity in size is significant. Painted quail chicks are remarkably small, often comparable in scale to a strawberry or a blueberry, with adults typically reaching only 7 to 12 centimeters in height. While the images depict a gentle coexistence, the physical reality is that a single misplaced paw or a sudden movement from a dog of Dojo's stature could result in fatal injury to the chick.

Instinct Versus Observation

Golden Retrievers are bred as gun dogs, specifically designed to retrieve waterfowl without damaging the prey. This "soft mouth" trait often manifests in adults as a desire to carry objects in their mouths to express excitement or a wish to interact. When a dog like Dojo approaches a small bird, the owner may interpret the behavior as "friendship" or "tenderness." In behavioral terms, this is the exercise of a retrieval instinct tempered by a history of exposure to small animals on the farm.

The Role of Human Oversight

The safety of this interaction depends not on the dog's perceived "kindness," but on strict human management. Dojo's owner maintains a critical boundary: the dog is never left alone with the chicks. This precaution acknowledges that regardless of a pet's temperament, the risk of accidental crushing or an instinctive snap remains present.

Trust in a dog's nature does not eliminate the need for vigilance. By maintaining constant supervision, the owner separates the dog's social drive from the potential physical risks, ensuring that the curiosity of the retriever does not lead to a tragedy for the quail.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
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