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North American Sunfish Invades Russian Waterways

Animal

The appearance of the sunfish (Lepomis gibbosus), a species native to North America, in Russian waterways is no longer an isolated curiosity but a documented expansion. First recorded in Russia in 2006, the species transitioned from occasional sightings to a widespread presence in the small rivers of the southern regions within eight years. By 2023, the fish had established a mass presence in the Don Delta, and by 2024, it had penetrated the rivers of the northeastern coast of the Taganrog Bay.

Lepomis gibbosus
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Lepomis gibbosus

This colonization is the direct result of human activity. The species was introduced through the aquarium trade and by sports fishing enthusiasts. Once released into the wild, the sunfish demonstrated a high capacity for acclimatization, transforming from a pet or a hobbyist's introduction into an invasive biological presence.

Ecological Displacement and Competition

The sunfish is categorized as an undesirable invasive species due to its impact on the established food web. It competes directly for forage with commercially valuable native species, including pike-perch, bream, roach, and carp. Beyond competition for food, the sunfish poses a direct threat to the reproductive cycles of local populations by feeding on the eggs of other fish, which can lead to a decline in the numbers of indigenous species.

The fish's ability to spread further north is facilitated by rising average temperatures and its inherent adaptability. While the process of containment has not yet been achieved, the species continues to shift the biological balance of the river ecosystems it enters.

Interactions with Human Populations

For vacationers in southern regions, the presence of the sunfish has manifested as physical encounters. The fish is known for aggressive behavior, particularly during its breeding season, which coincides with the peak of the summer swimming season. During this period, the fish aggressively defend their nesting sites and may bite swimmers.

However, environmental constraints in Russia have limited the physical scale of the species. While sunfish can reach 30 cm in their native North American habitats, individuals in Russian rivers rarely exceed 12 cm in length and 45 grams in weight. Consequently, while the attacks are frequent, they are physically limited by the size of the fish.

From a utilitarian perspective, the sunfish is edible, characterized by lean, slightly sweet meat. Due to its small size, significant quantities must be caught to be viable for consumption. Because of its status as an invasive species, there are currently no legal restrictions on its harvest in Russia.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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