Flathead Lake's Kokanee Collapse: The Unintended Consequences of Mysis Introduction

In the early 1980s, McDonald Creek in Glacier National Park served as a predictable epicenter of biological abundance. Every autumn, thousands of kokanee-the landlocked form of sockeye salmon-migrated upstream to spawn. This event created a seasonal feast for a concentrated assembly of predators: grizzly bears, otters, and bald eagles. In 1981, researchers recorded 639 eagles and over 100,000 salmon in the area. By 1989, the eagle count had plummeted to just 25. The collapse was not the result of a sudden plague or a direct poisoning, but a delayed reaction to a calculated human attempt to "improve" the food chain.

Photo: designed by Judgefloro, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Giant river shrimp

The Miscalculation of Enrichment

Between 1968 and 1976, fisheries managers introduced Mysis diluviana-small, shrimp-like opossum crustaceans-into five lakes above Flathead Lake. The objective was a straightforward exercise in resource management: introduce more nutrient-dense forage to increase the growth and survival rates of salmon. This strategy of "lake enrichment" was common across North America at the time, operating on the assumption that adding biomass to the bottom of the food chain automatically benefits the top.

The failure of the plan lay in a disregard for the physical and behavioral constraints of the species involved. Kokanee are visual hunters that feed primarily in the upper water columns during the day. Mysis, however, exhibit vertical migration: they remain hidden in the depths during daylight and only ascend to the surface at night. Consequently, the introduced "feed" remained physically and temporally inaccessible to the salmon.

Trophic Cascades and Competition

Rather than supporting the kokanee, the crustaceans became their primary competitors. During their nightly ascent, the Mysis consumed the vast majority of the zooplankton that had previously formed the foundation of the kokanee diet, effectively halving the fish's available food source.

This shift triggered a secondary effect involving lake trout. Previously, juvenile lake trout faced food shortages in the deep-water zones. The introduction of Mysis provided them with an abundant, reliable energy source, leading to a surge in the trout population. As these trout matured into apex predators, they began aggressively preying upon the already malnourished kokanee population.

From Water to Land: The Physical Consequence

By the early 1990s, the kokanee population in Flathead Lake had nearly vanished. The impact transitioned from an aquatic imbalance to a terrestrial loss. The bald eagles did not disappear from the state of Montana-in fact, the overall population was increasing-but they ceased to congregate at McDonald Creek. The predictable, high-calorie biological event that had anchored the local ecosystem for decades was gone.

The absence of the salmon run led to a corresponding decline in other visitors. Grizzly bears, coyotes, mink, and river otters, which relied on this seasonal protein surge, were seen significantly less often near the creek. The physical structure of the creek's ecosystem shifted from a hub of multi-species interaction to a quiet stream.

The Persistence of Intervention

Decades later, the Flathead ecosystem has not reverted to its original state. The Mysis have established a permanent presence, and the lake trout remain the dominant predators. This case demonstrates that an ecosystem is not an aquarium where ingredients can be added to achieve a desired output. By attempting to create a simple link between a crustacean and a fish, managers ignored the complexities of circadian rhythms and inter-species competition, resulting in a permanent alteration of the landscape for every animal involved.