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The bones refuse to align: paleontologists discovered a biological anomaly in the seas of Peru

Animal

The skull of Scaphokogia huachafo is not aligned with the rest of its body. Instead, its snout is tilted downward at a precise angle of 31 degrees relative to the main axis of the cranium, and both nostrils are shifted to the left. For years, these distortions in the fossils-discovered in Peru in the 1990s-might have been dismissed as geological damage or individual deformities. However, paleontologists from the University of Zurich have established that this extreme asymmetry was a deliberate evolutionary adaptation.

Dinosaur skull
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Dinosaur skull

Measuring approximately 2.7 meters in length, S. huachafo was small for a sperm whale, but its anatomy was specialized for a very specific environment. According to researchers Aldo Benítez-Palomino and Gabriel Aguirre-Fernández, the entire structure of the skull and the cervical region was rebuilt to ensure the face remained oriented strictly downward. The species name itself derives from the Peruvian word huachafo, meaning strange or eccentric, reflecting the visual oddity of a face that refuses to look straight ahead.

A Specialized Benthic Tool

The mechanical function of this asymmetry lies in the redistribution of weight. The animal possessed massive bones and ossified cartilage that shifted its center of gravity forward. This physical configuration allowed the whale to operate efficiently along the floors of shallow seas. While the evidence cannot definitively describe the exact sequence of a hunt, the researchers suggest that S. huachafo utilized echolocation to locate prey embedded within soft bottom sediments.

This finding marks a sharp departure from the ecological niche of modern sperm whales. While contemporary members of the family are deep-diving hunters targeting squid in the open water column, S. huachafo evolved as a benthic specialist. The drastic reconfiguration of the facial skeleton demonstrates how a specific ecological niche-in this case, the shallow seabed-can drive the evolution of anatomy to a point where traditional symmetry is sacrificed for functional utility.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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