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Karelian forest giants have changed: genetic instincts rewrite the rules of survival in the wild

Animal

Recent reports of bear encounters in Karelia have sparked concern among tourists and locals, yet zoologists suggest that these sightings do not indicate a surge in danger. To understand why a bear appears in a residential area or reacts a certain way during a forest encounter, one must look at the evolutionary history of the region's population rather than assume an increase in aggression.

A brown bear with cubs
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A brown bear with cubs

Konstantin Tirronen, a zoologist at the Karelian Research Centre of the Russian Academy of Sciences (KarNRC RAS), explains that the behavior of bears in Karelia is shaped by centuries of natural selection. For generations, bears that exhibited boldness or aggression near human settlements were more likely to be eliminated before they could reproduce. This process left behind a population governed by a genetic algorithm of caution; the modern Karelian bear is biologically predisposed to avoid humans.

Regional Distinctions in Behavior

This cautious temperament distinguishes the Karelian population from their Siberian counterparts. In Siberia, bears are often more unpredictable. A significant factor in those regions is the presence of "shatuny"-bears that fail to hibernate due to injuries or insufficient fat reserves, leading to erratic behavior. In Karelia, this phenomenon is virtually nonexistent. According to Tirronen, even a bear with insufficient resources will typically attempt to hibernate. If such an animal is accidentally disturbed in its den, it generally does not react with unprovoked aggression, but rather seeks a new, quiet location to complete its sleep.

The Drivers of Human-Bear Interaction

When a bear does approach a human settlement, it is rarely a matter of temperament and usually a matter of resource acquisition. Zoologists identify specific triggers that override the animal's natural avoidance: a shortage of wild forage during poor harvest years, the presence of landfills, or food scraps left outside homes. These high-calorie rewards diminish the animal's instinctive fear of human scents.

Many reported "encounters" are simply the result of a human surprising a bear in the woods. In these instances, the animal's reaction is a response to being caught off guard rather than a predatory intent.

Managing the Interaction

Reducing the risk of conflict depends on removing the incentives for bears to enter human spaces. Specialists advise residents near forests to eliminate makeshift dumps and avoid leaving pet food outdoors. For those entering the forest, the most effective tool is noise; by signaling their presence, humans allow the naturally cautious Karelian bear to vacate the area before a face-to-face encounter occurs.

Data from the KarNRC RAS confirms that bears in the European part of Russia, including Karelia, maintain a high degree of human avoidance. While the animals remain wild predators, the risk of attack remains minimal as long as the boundaries between human waste and forest habitats are maintained.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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