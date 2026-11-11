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US Plans $600 Million Fly Factory to Protect Livestock

Animal

The United States is planning a significant investment in biological infrastructure with the construction of a massive fly-breeding facility in Texas. With a projected cost exceeding $600 million, the plant is designed to produce hundreds of millions of insects weekly. The objective is not academic research, but the protection of the American livestock industry from a specific biological threat.

Meat fly close up
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Meat fly close up

The Biological Threat of Cochliomyia hominivorax

The target of this operation is the New World screwworm, Cochliomyia hominivorax. Unlike most fly larvae that feed on decaying organic matter, the screwworm larvae feed on the living tissue of warm-blooded animals, including humans, causing severe lesions and potential death if untreated. While the parasite is currently established in Central America and Mexico, its potential migration into the U. S. poses a systemic risk to livestock, with potential economic losses reaching billions of dollars.

The Sterile Insect Technique

To counter this threat, scientists are employing the Sterile Insect Technique (SIT). The process involves breeding massive quantities of male flies, sterilizing them through irradiation, and releasing them into the wild. When these sterile males mate with wild females, no viable offspring are produced, effectively crashing the local population over time.

This is not an experimental theory; the method was successfully used in the 20th century to eradicate the screwworm from U. S. territory. Currently, similar programs operate in Panama and Mexico to maintain a biological barrier. However, the sheer scale of the geographical area and the reproductive rate of the insect require a constant supply of hundreds of millions of sterile flies per week to remain effective.

Comparative Approaches to Pest Control

Different regions utilize varying strategies for similar biological challenges. In Russia, while the New World screwworm is not present, the Wolbachia-related Musca autumnalis (face fly) and other parasites affect sheep and livestock. Control there relies on traditional veterinary treatments, physical inspections of livestock, and the manual destruction of larvae, rather than the industrial production of sterile insects.

Historical precedents illustrate the danger of imprecise ecological intervention. In 1958, China launched the "Four Pests Campaign," targeting flies, mosquitoes, rats, and sparrows through mass extermination. The campaign's success was measured in raw numbers and city-wide quotas, but the eradication of sparrows disrupted the ecological balance, leading to an explosion of agricultural pests that devastated crops.

The Texas project represents a shift from the philosophy of total extermination to precise population management. By investing in the mass production of a pest to eliminate the pest, the U. S. is opting for a biotechnological solution that avoids the widespread application of chemical pesticides and the unpredictable consequences of broad-spectrum ecological disruption.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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