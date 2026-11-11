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East Kazakhstan Bears Feed on Sunflower Crops Near Homes

Animal

In the East Kazakhstan region, wildlife specialists are documenting a shift in bear behavior that is bringing large predators into closer contact with human settlements. Increasingly, bears are appearing near residential areas, dacha plots, and small farms. According to reports from Zakon. kz, citing an interview with hunting forester Alexey Cherepanov published in YK-news.kz, this proximity is not the result of animal aggression but a response to a specific set of ecological and social changes.

Autumn landscape with bears
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Autumn landscape with bears

The Agricultural Magnet

The primary driver behind the altered movement patterns of these animals is the expansion of crop cultivation in the region. Since the early 2000s, the area dedicated to buckwheat and sunflower crops in East Kazakhstan has grown significantly. For wild animals, these fields have become a high-calorie, easily accessible food source.

Sunflowers, in particular, play a critical role in the diet of bears preparing for hibernation. The seeds offer a dense energy source that allows the animals to build the necessary fat reserves without expending the energy required to travel deep into the forest. Cherepanov notes that bears may remain in these fields for extended periods, feeding directly from the crops. Biological evidence supports this dietary shift; fecal samples frequently contain almost exclusively processed sunflower seeds, confirming that the fields are serving as a primary sustenance hub rather than a transient stopover.

Shifts in Human-Bear Dynamics

While the availability of food is the immediate attractant, the context of the interaction has changed due to broader shifts in human activity and pressure. Professionals identify two key factors that have altered the bear's typical avoidance of humans.

First, the historical pressure of active hunting has diminished. In the decades following the Second World War, bear populations were subject to significant anthropogenic pressure. Today, that pressure has decreased, leading to a gradual reduction in the natural fear response toward humans. This lack of perceived threat allows the animals to approach human dwellings more closely than they might have in previous generations.

Second, the economic incentives for hunting have shifted. In the past, bear meat, pelts, and bile were valuable commodities, sustaining a more consistent market. Currently, demand for these products has fallen. Furthermore, the nature of the hunt has changed; reliance on expensive equipment, such as thermal imaging technology, has replaced the traditional reliance on deep forest knowledge and physical endurance, reducing the frequency and mass participation in bear hunting.

Implications for Regional Residents

When agricultural land borders populated areas, the conditions for regular encounters between humans and large predators are created. It is essential for residents and landowners to understand that the bears' presence is driven by the instinct to secure the easiest, highest-calorie food source before winter, rather than by territorial aggression or curiosity.

"Bears can feed for long periods on the crops, building up fat before hibernation. Agricultural fields become, in a sense, a cafeteria for them,” explains Alexey Cherepanov. Recognizing that sunflower fields act as a powerful attractant helps explain why bears are appearing in new locations and underscores the need for caution when in the vicinity of these crops during the harvest season.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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