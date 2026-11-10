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Shark attacks: Why sudden acceleration in the water invites a predator

Animal

The immediate human reaction to spotting a shark fin in open water is a surge of adrenaline and a desperate urge to swim toward the shore at maximum speed. However, marine biologists and water safety experts suggest that in a liquid environment, haste is a liability. Rapid acceleration and erratic movements do more than just exhaust a swimmer's energy; they create specific acoustic signals that can attract a predator.

Shark attacks
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sharkcrew, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Shark attacks

When a swimmer perceives a threat, the brain often interprets a fin as a direct pursuit. Yet, judging distance and trajectory on the surface of the ocean is notoriously difficult. Choppy water obscures the reality of the situation; a shark may be significantly further away than it appears, or it may be moving in an entirely different direction, oblivious to the human presence.

Observation vs. Interpretation

A 2023 drone study conducted off the coast of Southern California revealed a striking overlap: in 97% of observed cases, juvenile white sharks and humans occupied the same beach waters simultaneously. Despite this proximity, the vast majority of these encounters resulted in no incidents. The sharks were often simply patrolling the shoreline or hunting schools of fish.

The distinction lies in the animal's behavior. A shark swimming along a coastline is not necessarily "hunting a human," but the swimmer's interpretation of that movement as an attack often triggers a panic response. The first rule of safety, therefore, is to identify the shark's actual direction of travel and begin a smooth, controlled retreat to land.

The Mechanics of the Lateral Line

Sharks do not rely solely on sight. According to data from the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, sharks possess a sophisticated lateral line system-specialized canals and cells sensitive to pressure changes and low-frequency vibrations in the water.

This biological mechanism transforms a swimmer's panic into a signal. Erratic splashing, frequent arm strikes against the surface, and abrupt turns create complex vibrations. To a shark, these rhythmic irregularities may be interpreted as the signals of wounded prey. Conversely, smooth, steady strokes do not make a person invisible, but they eliminate the "acoustic noise" that provokes predatory curiosity.

Research from 2019 confirms that while different shark species respond to acoustic stimuli in varying ways, maintaining a calm swimming rhythm consistently avoids unnecessary provocation.

The Risk of Maximum Effort

Attempting to outpace a shark is a physiological impossibility. Pushing for maximum speed introduces critical risks that compromise a swimmer's survival chances:

  • Loss of Visual Contact: In a rapid crawl, the face is submerged more frequently, making it impossible to track the shark's location or spot rescue boats and landmarks.
  • Disorientation: High-speed exertion often leads to a loss of bearings; swimmers may fight against currents rather than moving toward the shore.
  • Hypoxia: Rapid, shallow breathing deprives muscles of oxygen, which is critical if the distance to safety is significant.

Guidelines for a Controlled Exit

The International Shark Attack File (ISAF) recommends a systematic approach to returning to shore. Rather than a sprint, the goal is a controlled withdrawal:

Maintain a consistent rhythm, using strong but measured strokes. Avoid turning your back to the animal; keep the shark in your line of sight without remaining submerged for long periods. If swimming with others, exit the water as a group, as sharks are less likely to approach a collective mass.

Additionally, do not discard surfboards or other flotation devices. These items not only conserve energy and keep the swimmer buoyant but also make them more visible to shore-based rescuers.

Preventative Awareness

To minimize the likelihood of an encounter, SharkSmart guidelines suggest observing the environment for specific indicators. Avoiding murky waters and river mouths is advised, as low visibility increases the risk of accidental collisions. Swimming during dawn and dusk-peak activity periods for many species-should be avoided.

Observing avian behavior can also provide clues; mass diving by birds indicates a concentration of fish, which naturally attracts predators. Finally, choosing beaches with active lifeguard presence ensures timely warnings and a coordinated response to danger.

Ultimately, safety in the water is not a product of swimming speed, but of the absence of panic. The most effective path to safety begins with a few seconds of objective assessment and a transition to a controlled, measured pace.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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