World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Citigroup projects Philippine investment recovery to gain momentum by 2027
Guyana and FIFA Agree to Plan Regional Football Tournament
Philippine DOE confirms gasoline and diesel price drops following stable national supply levels
Kyrgyzstan's National Oncology Center adds AI ultrasound units to reduce patient wait times
Legacy fiber cables became obsolete overnight: engineers crossed a distance barrier in China
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit
Mandaue City limits Christmas relief to one food pack per household after COA audit
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange

Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers

Animal

A soft, expensive cat house sits untouched in the corner, while a plain shoebox has become the bedroom. This contrast often leads owners to interpret the animal's choice as a personality quirk or a test of dominance. However, the selection of a cardboard container over a premium structure reflects specific physiological needs and environmental responses rather than capriciousness.

A cat in a box
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A cat in a box

At the core of this behavior is the need for a secure resting place. As small predators, cats must feel protected from potential threats while vulnerable in sleep. A box with a single entry point allows the animal to eliminate blind spots, ensuring it can monitor any approach from the front. This spatial constraint reduces the cognitive load associated with scanning multiple directions simultaneously. Evidence from shelter environments supports this observation: access to simple hiding spots, including standard boxes, helps felines adapt to new surroundings and lowers measurable stress responses.

The physical properties of corrugated cardboard also play a role. The material acts as an insulator, allowing a cat to maintain body temperature more efficiently in an enclosed space than in an open room. This conservation of energy is a practical advantage, not a symbolic rejection of other furniture. Additionally, the texture of cardboard offers specific tactile feedback. The density of the material provides resistance when scratched or manipulated, which serves a functional purpose in maintaining claw health and offering a form of physical engagement that a soft fabric might not provide.

Location further influences the utility of the box. When placed on an elevated surface, such as a shelf or cabinet, the container combines concealment with a strategic vantage point. This position satisfies the dual requirement of remaining hidden while observing the room. The box becomes a platform for surveillance, allowing the cat to process environmental stimuli from a position of perceived safety. The specific placement often matters more than the aesthetic design of the enclosure.

Owners may project narratives of stubbornness or preference for cheapness, but the animal's action is a direct response to safety, thermodynamics, and tactile needs. A cat moving into a plastic bag or a small storage container demonstrates the same underlying drive for enclosure. In one documented instance, a cat missing for three days was found inside a small tea canister box on a shelf. The animal was not lost; it was utilizing a specific spatial configuration that met its criteria for security and warmth. Understanding these observable drivers allows owners to provide effective environments without relying on expensive structures that may not fulfill the fundamental requirements of a safe, insulated, and observable resting spot.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Now reading
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
World
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Americas
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Travel
Phuket's November Window: Beaches Calm, Crowds Absent
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground Andrey Mihayloff Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Last materials
10,462 hectares of Issyk-Kul biosphere zone proposed for reclassification to enable Ala-Too Resort
Expensive pet furniture lies abandoned: why felines gravitate toward simple cardboard containers
Manila initiates urban clearing operations ahead of ASEAN Summit and Trump visit
Mandaue City limits Christmas relief to one food pack per household after COA audit
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Kyrgyzstan leads Central Asia in QR payments as cyber risks rise
Washington power dynamics shifted overnight: unexpected advisory role reshaped legislative tone
Study links microplastics in Iqaluit lakes to local wind and urban sources
Guyana Water Incorporated: GWI increases treated water access to 80 percent of the population
Centra Gas cuts Manitoba rates by 2.7 per cent from November 1
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.