World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
ANC control falls from 122 to 54 councils as coalitions required in 138 municipalities after 2026 elections
Low Used Prices Signal Mechanical Risk in Peugeot 3008, Ford Kuga, and Chevrolet Captiva
Uzbekistan Sets 2027-2028 Targets to Digitize Social Assistance and Reduce Wait Times
JLR seizes BYD digital records in Netherlands ahead of Ti7 design infringement hearing
Musk, Trump, Ackman back Huang as 'irreplaceable' but analysts warn of protracted risk
EU Debt Ceiling for Ukraine Aid Exceeded, Russian Analyst Claims
Russia and Ukraine Trade Infrastructure Strikes to Maximize Leverage Before Abu Dhabi Talks
Desert Animals Engineer Water from Metabolism, Fog, and Internal Reservoirs
Senator-judges warn Davao assessor of contempt over evasive China travel testimony at VP Duterte impeachment trial

Martin Strel's Amazon Swim: Dolphins Drive Off Bull Sharks During 2007 Crossing

Animal

During his historic 2007 swim across the Amazon River, Slovenian marathon swimmer Martin Strel found himself in the water with bull sharks. According to Strel, who recounted the experience in an interview with Unilad, these predators-known for their ability to thrive in freshwater-posed a lethal threat to his life. However, the outcome of these encounters was altered by the arrival of river dolphins.

Amazon River
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lincoln Barbosa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Amazon River

Strel, who holds a background in music, reported that he attempted to call out to the dolphins using underwater sounds. He observed the dolphins approaching and engaging in an active confrontation with the sharks, effectively pushing the predators away. While Strel interpreted this as an act of friendliness and a deliberate rescue mission, the event lasted only a few minutes and went unrecorded by his support team's cameras.

Interpreting Interspecies Interaction

From a behavioral perspective, the actions of the dolphins can be analyzed through the lens of territoriality and natural rivalry rather than human-centric concepts of "help." Dolphins and sharks are natural competitors and enemies in the wild. The dolphins' aggression toward the sharks may have been a response to a perceived intrusion into their space or a manifestation of their complex social behaviors and protective instincts toward their own group, which happened to coincide with the swimmer's presence.

The observation of a dolphin "protecting" a human is a significant event, yet it remains an interpretation of the animal's intent. While the result was the removal of a threat to Strel, the driver for the dolphins was likely rooted in their own ecological interactions with bull sharks rather than a conscious desire to assist a human swimmer.

The Hazards of the Amazon Basin

This encounter was one of many challenges during a 66-day journey covering over 5,268 kilometers. Strel spent approximately 12 hours in the water daily, facing a variety of environmental and biological risks. To mitigate the threat of piranhas, his team utilized a diversionary tactic by dropping buckets of blood away from his path, though Strel still sustained bites that left scars on his back.

The physical environment proved as volatile as the wildlife. Strel reported encountering river storms with waves reaching six meters and powerful whirlpools at the confluence of tributaries. The dangers also extended to other predators, including caimans and snakes, and even human threats, necessitating armed security to protect against river pirates during the final stages of the expedition.

Beyond the athletic achievement, Strel views his swims-including those across the Danube, Mississippi, and Yangtze-as a means to draw attention to the ecology of global water resources. By highlighting the interaction between himself and the dolphins, he aims to emphasize the necessity of harmonious coexistence between humans and the natural world.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
World
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Columnists
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
World
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Popular
Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth

A critical export sector in Colombia is facing an unexpected decline as overlapping regulatory pressures and security risks disrupt global shipments.

Colombia's coffee exports drop 11.7% despite national trade growth
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
Bolivia Exports Top $10 Billion in 2026 Despite Blockades
France to attend Russia-Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi despite Kremlin exclusion
Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips Alexander Shtorm The M87 black hole is lighter than its shadow suggested Angela Antonova Russia and the US prepare to decide Ukraine's future without Europe at the table Lyuba Lulko
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Antibiotic resistance kills 35,000 in the EU yearly, making standard treatments unreliable
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Cybertruck Sales Fall 48% as SpaceX Props Up Demand Before Shutdown
Last materials
ANC control falls from 122 to 54 councils as coalitions required in 138 municipalities after 2026 elections
Low Used Prices Signal Mechanical Risk in Peugeot 3008, Ford Kuga, and Chevrolet Captiva
Uzbekistan Sets 2027-2028 Targets to Digitize Social Assistance and Reduce Wait Times
JLR seizes BYD digital records in Netherlands ahead of Ti7 design infringement hearing
Musk, Trump, Ackman back Huang as 'irreplaceable' but analysts warn of protracted risk
EU Debt Ceiling for Ukraine Aid Exceeded, Russian Analyst Claims
Russia and Ukraine Trade Infrastructure Strikes to Maximize Leverage Before Abu Dhabi Talks
Desert Animals Engineer Water from Metabolism, Fog, and Internal Reservoirs
Senator-judges warn Davao assessor of contempt over evasive China travel testimony at VP Duterte impeachment trial
Kyrgyzstan to Quadruple Rural Water Access Target to 150 Villages Annually by 2027
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.