Martin Strel's Amazon Swim: Dolphins Drive Off Bull Sharks During 2007 Crossing

During his historic 2007 swim across the Amazon River, Slovenian marathon swimmer Martin Strel found himself in the water with bull sharks. According to Strel, who recounted the experience in an interview with Unilad, these predators-known for their ability to thrive in freshwater-posed a lethal threat to his life. However, the outcome of these encounters was altered by the arrival of river dolphins.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Lincoln Barbosa, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Amazon River

Strel, who holds a background in music, reported that he attempted to call out to the dolphins using underwater sounds. He observed the dolphins approaching and engaging in an active confrontation with the sharks, effectively pushing the predators away. While Strel interpreted this as an act of friendliness and a deliberate rescue mission, the event lasted only a few minutes and went unrecorded by his support team's cameras.

Interpreting Interspecies Interaction

From a behavioral perspective, the actions of the dolphins can be analyzed through the lens of territoriality and natural rivalry rather than human-centric concepts of "help." Dolphins and sharks are natural competitors and enemies in the wild. The dolphins' aggression toward the sharks may have been a response to a perceived intrusion into their space or a manifestation of their complex social behaviors and protective instincts toward their own group, which happened to coincide with the swimmer's presence.

The observation of a dolphin "protecting" a human is a significant event, yet it remains an interpretation of the animal's intent. While the result was the removal of a threat to Strel, the driver for the dolphins was likely rooted in their own ecological interactions with bull sharks rather than a conscious desire to assist a human swimmer.

The Hazards of the Amazon Basin

This encounter was one of many challenges during a 66-day journey covering over 5,268 kilometers. Strel spent approximately 12 hours in the water daily, facing a variety of environmental and biological risks. To mitigate the threat of piranhas, his team utilized a diversionary tactic by dropping buckets of blood away from his path, though Strel still sustained bites that left scars on his back.

The physical environment proved as volatile as the wildlife. Strel reported encountering river storms with waves reaching six meters and powerful whirlpools at the confluence of tributaries. The dangers also extended to other predators, including caimans and snakes, and even human threats, necessitating armed security to protect against river pirates during the final stages of the expedition.

Beyond the athletic achievement, Strel views his swims-including those across the Danube, Mississippi, and Yangtze-as a means to draw attention to the ecology of global water resources. By highlighting the interaction between himself and the dolphins, he aims to emphasize the necessity of harmonious coexistence between humans and the natural world.