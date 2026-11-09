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Eocene swamp giants wandered Southeast Asia: unexpected remains overturned rodent migration theories

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In 2004, inside a coal mine in Thailand's Krabi province, geologist Pannipa Tian spotted an unusually large incisor. Initially mistaken for a mere bone fragment, the find was soon joined by a second piece: a lower molar. It would take two decades of analysis and the application of modern mathematical modeling for a global team of researchers from Thailand, France, and Canada to determine that these fragments belonged to a creature previously unknown to science.

Capybara
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Capybara

The Scale of Yakamys sirindhornae

The animal has been named Yakamys sirindhornae-combining the Thai word yak (giant) with the Greek mys (mouse or rat), with the species name honoring Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn for her support of scientific endeavors. Because the fossil record provided only the teeth, researchers utilized mathematical modeling to extrapolate the animal's overall mass.

The calculations established a probable weight range between 21.4 and 47.3 kilograms, with a mean estimate of 31.6 kg. For comparative purposes, the researchers suggest a benchmark of 30 kg. While this is roughly half the size of a modern capybara-the world's largest extant rodent, which can reach 60 kg-it represents a massive departure from the scale of typical rodents.

A Rare Asian Presence

Despite the physical similarity to a capybara, Yakamys sirindhornae belonged to the Ischyromyidae family. This group of large rodents flourished primarily in North America and Europe during the Late Eocene, approximately 33 to 35 million years ago, but their remains are exceptionally rare in Asia. The discovery shifts the understanding of rodent evolution, suggesting that the trend toward larger body sizes was not exclusive to South America but was also occurring in the tropical regions of Asia.

Reconstructing a Lost Habitat

The geological composition of the strata where the teeth were found provides the primary evidence for the animal's environment. The researchers suggest that Yakamys sirindhornae inhabited the shores of ancient lakes and marshlands. This abundance of moisture and succulent vegetation likely supported the caloric requirements of such a large mammal, potentially mirroring the semi-aquatic lifestyle of the modern capybara.

However, the evidence remains limited. The researchers acknowledge that two teeth are insufficient to fully reconstruct the animal's exact physical appearance or its precise diet. What is established, however, is the presence of a giant rodent in Southeast Asia during the Eocene, challenging previous assumptions about the distribution and timing of rodent diversification.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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