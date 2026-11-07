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Nature's silence grew louder: Global authorities confirmed the permanent loss of six unique species

Animal

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has updated its official records for 2025, formally designating six species as extinct. While the loss of individual species is often framed as a biological tragedy, these designations serve as forensic evidence of how specific human-driven alterations to the landscape-ranging from the introduction of non-native predators to the drainage of wetlands-permanently dismantle local ecosystems.

A bird with a long beak in nature
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A bird with a long beak in nature

Mechanisms of Disappearance

The disappearance of these animals is not a random occurrence but the result of documented environmental pressures. The primary drivers identified in these cases are habitat destruction, the proliferation of invasive species, and direct human interference. These factors do not act in isolation; they create a compounding effect that pushes vulnerable populations beyond the point of recovery.

In Australia, the impact of introduced species is starkly evident. The Christmas Island shrew, an endemic species, has not been sighted in approximately 40 years. Its decline is linked to the arrival of black rats, an invasive competitor that outmatched the small mammal in its native environment. Similarly, Australia has lost three species of banded bandicoots: the south-western, the south-eastern, and the Nullarbor banded bandicoot. These marsupials succumbed to a combination of habitat loss, disease, and predation by introduced foxes and cats.

Environmental Degradation and Resource Extraction

Beyond the introduction of predators, the physical alteration of the Earth's surface plays a critical role. The Slender-billed Curlew, last seen in 1995, represents a significant milestone in avian loss; it is the first officially confirmed extinction of a bird species across a region encompassing Europe, North Africa, and Western Asia. This loss is attributed to the systematic draining of wetlands, which stripped the migratory bird of its essential habitat.

The marine environment has seen similar collapses. The predatory sea snail Conus lugubris has not been observed since the late 1980s. Its disappearance is tied to two distinct human pressures: the degradation of the coral reefs it inhabited and the over-collection of these mollusks by humans.

The Connectivity of Ecological Loss

These extinctions illustrate the tangible consequences of human encroachment on wildlife. The case of the banded bandicoots highlights a specific point of friction: the role of feral domestic animals. When domestic cats or dogs are released into the wild or allowed to roam uncontrolled, they cease to be pets and become invasive predators that can destabilize an entire local fauna.

The formal recognition of extinction is more than a statistical update. It is a documentation of a "broken thread" within a complex biological web. Each lost species signifies a failure in the coexistence between human infrastructure and natural habitats, underscoring that biodiversity is not a static resource but a fragile system dependent on the stability of its physical environment.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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