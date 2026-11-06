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Shirshov Institute Confirms Dolphin Site Fidelity in Black Sea

Animal

Scientists from the Shirshov Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences have confirmed the presence of a specific common dolphin in the Black Sea near Gelendzhik, a finding that offers concrete evidence of stable local communities in the region. This individual was first photographed in June 2019 near Arkhipo-Osipovka and identified by distinct light-colored markings on its head and fins. In September of this year, the same animal was observed near the village of Divnomorskoye, a location situated more than 40 kilometers from the initial sighting. The re-identification of a single animal over a multi-year span serves as a foundational data point for understanding how cetaceans utilize specific coastal corridors.

A dolphin in the sea
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A dolphin in the sea

The mechanics of individual tracking

The confirmation relied on photo-identification, a method that treats physical imperfections as unique identifiers. Unlike general population surveys that rely on aggregate counts, this approach tracks specific biological markers such as the shape of the dorsal fin, specific scars, scratches, or pigment patterns. These features act as a biological passport, allowing researchers to distinguish one dolphin from another without direct physical contact or disturbance. By comparing archival images from 2019 with recent footage, researchers were able to verify that the animal had not merely moved through the area but had maintained a connection to the broader Gelendzhik sector.

This level of individual tracking is distinct from broad ecological assessments. It does not, on its own, prove a population increase or a specific migration route, but it does demonstrate site fidelity. When an individual returns to or remains within a general geographic zone over years, it suggests that the environmental constraints of that area-such as prey availability or water depth-are compatible with its long-term survival. This is a narrow but necessary step in constructing a reliable picture of cetacean behavior in the Black Sea.

Scope of the recent expedition

The data supporting this observation came from a focused monitoring expedition that covered the coastal zone from Golubaya Bay to Cape Idokapas. During nine sorties, the research team traveled more than 500 kilometers. The operation yielded 23 distinct encounters with cetaceans, primarily Black Sea common dolphins, resulting in approximately 3,700 photographs. From this volume of imagery, researchers identified dozens of individual animals.

These figures describe the scope of the current monitoring effort rather than the total size of the regional population. The expedition's role is to populate a long-term photo-catalog. This catalog functions as a database where individual sightings are linked over time. The accumulation of such data allows for the detection of social structures and repeat use of specific habitats. It is a slow, incremental process of building a verified record of who is present in these waters and where they tend to congregate.

Implications for management

The practical consequence of identifying stable local groups is the potential for targeted conservation measures. As reported by TASS, if further observations confirm that specific groups consistently inhabit these waters, it may become necessary to develop protective protocols. The logic follows a direct chain: if a site is proven to be a critical habitat for a known group, then reducing anthropogenic pressure in that specific area becomes a logical management step. This is not a blanket protection of the entire sea, but a precise response to verified habitat use. The goal is to maintain the conditions that allowed this specific dolphin, and potentially others in its group, to persist in this region for years.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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