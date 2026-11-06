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Brown bears in the Moscow Region delay hibernation due to warm autumn weather

Animal

An unusually warm and wet autumn has disrupted the biological rhythms of brown bears in the forests surrounding Moscow. Typically, these animals begin preparing for hibernation by early November. However, regional environmental authorities have noted that the sustained mild temperatures and high humidity have removed the natural stimulus for energy conservation, allowing the bears to remain active far beyond their usual schedule. According to the Ministry of Ecology of the Moscow Region, as reported by REGIONS, this weather pattern could delay the onset of hibernation until the New Year holidays or even later. The bears are not waiting in dens; they are awake and actively foraging.

Brown bear
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Brown bear

Population Pressure from the North and West

The presence of approximately 70 to 80 brown bears in the Moscow Region is not merely a result of local breeding. The population is composed of two distinct groups: roughly half are resident bears that inhabit the region year-round, while the remainder are transient individuals entering from neighboring territories. These "guests" are driven by resource availability, crossing into the Moscow administrative zone to find food or new ranges. This influx is directly linked to demographic growth in adjacent regions, where bear populations have expanded significantly over the past decade.

Data from 2013 to 2025 illustrates this scale of expansion. In Tver Oblast, the bear population grew from an estimated 3,000 to approximately 5,000 individuals. Smolensk Oblast saw a more dramatic increase, rising from 500 to 2,380 bears. Yaroslavl Oblast's population doubled from 650 to 1,300. As these adjacent populations swell, the competitive and resource-driven pressure pushes individuals into the surrounding forests of the capital region. Consequently, sightings are most frequent in the northern and western districts of the Moscow Region, which border these expanding habitats.

Behavioral Constraints and Coexistence

The extended activity period is a physiological response to environmental conditions, not a behavioral shift toward aggression. Bears rely on stable cold temperatures and snowfall to trigger the metabolic changes necessary for hibernation. Until these climatic thresholds are met, their instinct to seek food remains dominant. This creates a prolonged period of potential interaction between wildlife and humans in forested areas. Experts advise that while the bears' behavior is natural, the risk of encounter increases during this unseasonable active phase. Residents and visitors in the western and northern zones must maintain heightened vigilance, recognizing that the animals are still in a state of active foraging rather than dormant rest. The delay is a temporary suspension of the seasonal cycle, dictated by the lack of freezing temperatures, but the underlying drive to feed persists until true winter arrives.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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