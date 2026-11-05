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Giant ocean wanderers revealed: hidden social lives challenged long-held myths about solitary fish

Animal

Basking sharks are often described as solitary wanderers of the open ocean, drifting through the depths in a perpetual search for plankton. However, this image of the lonely giant is occasionally contradicted by the sight of massive aggregations of these fish congregating at the surface. For years, scientists struggled to determine whether these gatherings were merely a consequence of food availability or something more complex.

Sharks
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Sharks

To unravel this mystery, Chelsea Gray of the Irish Basking Shark Study Group, in partnership with George Mason University, utilized computer modeling to simulate the behavior of these elusive creatures. The researchers created a virtual environment mimicking the conditions off the coast of the Inishowen Peninsula in Ireland, a known traditional gathering spot for the species. This approach allowed them to separate the observable movement of the sharks from the assumptions regarding their motivations.

The simulation involved 200 virtual sharks and spanned a vast temporal range, incorporating climate and resource data from April to October between 1982 and 2018. To test how the sharks navigated their environment, the model equipped the virtual animals with specific capabilities: the ability to detect prey within a 10-kilometer radius and the ability to sense other sharks up to 20 kilometers away.

Testing the Drivers of Aggregation

The research team, as reported by Earth. com, tested four distinct behavioral scenarios to see which one most accurately mirrored real-world observations: a search for food alone, a drive to be near other sharks (a social factor), a combination of both food and conspecifics, and completely random movement.

The results revealed a significant distinction between biological necessity and social attraction. When the model focused solely on food, it produced too many aggregations-more than what is actually observed in nature. Conversely, without the "social pull," the groups did not form with the intensity seen in the wild. The most accurate reproduction of natural behavior occurred only when the sharks accounted for both the presence of food and the proximity of other sharks. This suggests that the drive to aggregate is not purely a matter of hunger, but involves a desire for social interaction.

The Implications of Acoustic Communication

This finding leads to a critical hypothesis regarding how these giants locate one another in murky waters or across vast distances: the use of acoustic signals. While the study did not directly test the impact of sound, the theoretical link between social attraction and acoustic sensing creates a new perspective on the threats facing the species.

If basking sharks rely on sound to maintain these social bonds, anthropogenic noise-such as the constant hum of shipping vessels and industrial ocean activity-could be doing more than just disrupting their hunt. It may be severing their ability to connect with their own kind.

According to Chelsea Gray, the use of these computer models provides a window into the secretive lives of these ancient fish, allowing scientists to predict how they might respond to environmental changes without intrusive interference. For ecologists and maritime operators, the evidence suggests that preserving the natural silence of the ocean may be essential for the survival of the basking shark's social structures.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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