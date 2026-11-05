Why Cats Ignore Their Names: Signal Filtering vs. Disobedience

When a cat ignores a call of "kitty-kitty” or its name, the owner often interprets the silence as defiance or a hearing defect. However, the observable fact is that the cat is capable of detecting frequencies up to 80 kilohertz, whereas the human auditory range ends at 20 kilohertz. In this context, the animal is not failing to hear; it is processing a vast spectrum of acoustic data. Human speech, particularly at conversational volumes, may simply lack the distinct frequency profile or urgency required to override the background noise of household appliances or outdoor traffic. The cat's apparent indifference is often a result of signal filtering rather than an emotional choice to disobey.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Марина Черкасова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A cat requires attention

The Acoustic Profile of Attention

Cat behavior is driven by instinctual responses to specific acoustic patterns rather than arbitrary verbal commands. A faint, intermittent scratching sound against a surface such as cardboard, wood, or upholstery mimics the movement of small prey. This specific auditory cue triggers an immediate orienting response. The efficacy of this signal depends on its quality; a loud, harsh screech is processed as a threat, causing the animal to retreat or become defensive. In contrast, the quiet, broken rhythm of a scratch aligns with the sensory expectations of a hunter, activating curiosity without invoking fear.

Similarly, the tonal quality of vocalization matters. The common human call "kitty-kitty” is a high-pitched, sharp exclamation. For a cat, this acoustic shape may resemble the hiss used in warning displays. A softer, trilling vocalization or a gentle purr-like sound, by comparison, is structurally similar to the contact calls cats use among themselves. These sounds are associated with safety and social engagement, making the cat more likely to approach for investigation rather than withdrawal.

Operant Conditioning and Sensory Memory

Many cats respond reliably to the rustle of a kibble bag, the clatter of food hitting a bowl, or the click of a canned food lid. These sounds are not just noise; they are conditioned stimuli linked to immediate biological reward. The auditory memory for these specific triggers is strong because they have been consistently paired with satiety. However, this mechanism is fragile. If an owner uses the sound of a food bag as a recall signal without providing food, the association breaks. The cat learns that the signal predicts no reward, and the behavioral response extinguishes. The animal is not being "stubborn”; it is updating its predictive model of the environment based on the lack of reinforcement.

Reframing the Interaction

Zoopsychologist Ekaterina notes that owners often attempt to compete with ambient noise by raising their voices or repeating names monotonously. This approach treats the cat as a recipient of commands rather than a participant in an exchange. If the sound does not carry relevant information for the cat-be it the promise of prey, safety, or food-it is discarded as irrelevant background data. A more effective approach is to use acoustic markers that align with the cat's biological wiring, such as a subtle rustle or a soft trill. When the cat responds, immediate positive reinforcement, such as petting or a treat, stabilizes the association. This shifts the dynamic from one of failed command to one of successful communication, grounded in what the animal can actually perceive and value.