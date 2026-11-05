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White Bear Sighting: Genetic Anomaly or Local Adaptation?

Animal

In a forest clearing within the Tunkinsky National Park in eastern Siberia, a brown bear stood out against the deep greens of the surrounding vegetation. Its fur was not the typical dark chocolate or ocher, but a distinct milky-pale hue. Tourists captured video of the animal, and the footage quickly spread through social media, prompting speculation that the bear might be a genetic anomaly or suffering from a medical condition. Experts from the park, however, clarified that this appearance is a documented variation among the local population rather than an aberration.

Albino Bear
Photo: Канал by Скриншот видео канала t.me/UTVugRB, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Albino Bear

Local Variation and Pigmentation

Scientists associated with the Tunkinsky National Park note that this "blonde" appearance is not a disease. It is a natural phenotypic variation observed periodically in the eastern Siberian populations of *Ursus arctos*. The valley's bear population exhibits a wide range of coat colors, spanning from dark brown to light tan. The individual level of pigmentation is determined genetically at birth, establishing the base tone of the fur. However, the perceived color can fluctuate due to seasonal cycles and external environmental factors.

Environmental Factors and Adaptation

The specific pale shade seen in the video may be the result of multiple interacting factors. During the seasonal molting process, the intensity of the coat can shift, becoming either duller or more vibrant. Additionally, prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause the fur to bleach, lightening the original color significantly. Beyond aesthetic changes, this lighter coat serves a functional ecological purpose. Pale fur helps reflect solar radiation, reducing the risk of overheating. This is particularly relevant on the warm, southern-facing slopes of the mountains, where bears frequently forage and spend extended periods during the warmer months.

Preparation for Hibernation

Observers on the video described the bear's demeanor as looking confused or disoriented, but park staff dismissed this as a subjective human interpretation of the animal's behavior. The primary biological imperative for the bear at this time is not its appearance, but the accumulation of fat reserves necessary for the upcoming hibernation. The park's specialists expressed hope that the bear will successfully secure sufficient energy stores and find a secure den for the winter. The incident highlights how the physical appearance of wild animals is shaped by local adaptation and survival mechanisms rather than rigid species-wide standards, reminding observers that what appears unusual to human eyes is often a sophisticated biological response to the environment.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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