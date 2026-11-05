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Physics of the tundra forced a radical redesign: nature reconfigured canine bodies for icy transport

Animal

A dog pulling a heavy sled across an Arctic wasteland is engaged in a constant battle with physics. As the harness tightens, the tension creates a backward force that threatens to tip the animal over, fighting against its forward momentum. To counteract this, the animal requires more than just strength; it requires a specific geometry of the body.

A team of sled dogs
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
A team of sled dogs

Research led by archaeologist Mitya Kletzerman from the University of Haifa, as reported by Earth. com, suggests that the endurance of Arctic sled dogs is rooted in a precise anatomical modification. By analyzing the skeletal structures of 80 canines-including 22 working dogs from Greenland, Chukotka, and Kamchatka, as well as wolves, spitzes, and mixed breeds-researchers identified a consistent pattern: the radius, ulna, and tibia of sled dogs are, on average, 6% shorter than those of other canines.

The Mechanics of a Lower Center of Mass

While a 6% difference in bone length may seem marginal, its impact on biomechanics is significant. A lower center of mass increases stability, allowing a dog to apply greater force to a pull without losing its balance. According to the researchers' calculations, theoretically halving the height of the center of mass could nearly double the pulling force. This "stockiness" functions as a biological lever, optimizing the animal's efficiency when transporting heavy loads over frozen terrain.

The study sought to determine if this trait was a recent development or a long-standing evolutionary adaptation. To find out, the team examined 82 dog bones recovered from archaeological sites on the Chukotka Peninsula, dating from the early centuries BCE to the 16th century. The results revealed that approximately 89% of these ancient remains shared the same proportions as modern sled dogs.

Natural Selection Over Human Breeding

Kletzerman suggests that this skeletal trait likely became fixed in these populations through natural selection rather than deliberate human breeding. In the brutal environment of the North, dogs with skeletons better adapted to heavy loads were more effective workers, which in turn increased their chances of survival and reproduction. Nature, rather than a breeder's checklist, may have been the primary architect of the ideal "hauler."

This discovery provides a critical tool for archaeologists. Because organic materials like wooden sleds and leather harnesses rarely survive in the soil, proving the existence of dog-driven transport in ancient settlements has historically been difficult. While shorter limb bones are not an absolute guarantee that a specific dog was used for sledding, they serve as a reliable marker for identifying working populations in the archaeological record.

The evidence establishes a clear link between bone proportion and pulling efficiency, though it cannot definitively prove that every dog with these proportions was used in a harness. However, it clarifies how the biological partnership between humans and canines was physically forged through millennia of labor in the Arctic snows.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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