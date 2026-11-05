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Wildlife experts warn of increasing bear habituation in Vermont residential forest interfaces

Animal

A security camera in Vermont recently captured a black bear accidentally pressing a doorbell while foraging. In the resulting footage, which has circulated widely on social media, the animal pauses in front of the camera immediately after the chime sounds. While the clip appears anecdotal, it illustrates the physical intersection where wildlife instincts meet human infrastructure.

The bear by the window
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The bear by the window

The Mechanics of Foraging

The bear's interaction with the doorbell was not a conscious communication but a byproduct of territorial exploration. For predators in the wild-urban interface, residential structures are viewed as high-calorie opportunity zones. The attraction is driven by scent-specifically open trash bins, bird feeders, and food left inside vehicles-which transforms a home's perimeter into a foraging ground.

Habitat Erosion and Behavioral Shifts

This encounter reflects a broader pattern of landscape alteration. As residential development expands and infrastructure carves into forest territories, the traditional boundaries between wilderness and human settlements blur. Residential yards are no longer outliers to the forest; they have become integrated components of the animals' movement corridors.

The availability of easy calories creates a positive reinforcement loop. When a bear successfully finds food in a garage or waste container, the location is marked as a reliable resource, prompting repeated visits. This process leads to habituation-the gradual loss of a wild animal's natural fear of humans-which increases the likelihood of escalating conflicts as the animal becomes bolder in its search for food.

Mitigating Coexistence Risks

Reducing these interactions requires physical barriers to scent and access. Experts suggest the use of bear-resistant, airtight waste containers, the removal of bird feeders during peak activity seasons, and the practice of keeping vehicle interiors clear of food. These measures are not merely about protecting property, but about maintaining the critical distance necessary to prevent wild animals from associating human dwellings with sustenance.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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