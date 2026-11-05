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Indus river dolphins adapt to zero visibility through echolocation and lateral swimming habits

Animal

The Indus river dolphin possesses a long, narrow rostrum crowded with sharp, interlocking teeth and eyes that have effectively ceased to function. To a casual observer, the creature appears aberrant, but its morphology is a precise map of the environment it inhabits: the turbid, silt-heavy waters of the Indus River in Pakistan.

The Ganges river dolphin
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
The Ganges river dolphin

These animals are not dolphins in the conventional sense of the word. They belong to the Platanistidae family, a lineage of toothed whales that diverged approximately 29 million years ago. While other odontocetes colonized the open oceans, the ancestors of the Platanistidae adapted to freshwater systems. Fossil records of these river-dwellers have been identified in locations as diverse as Italy and Kazakhstan, though only two species survive today: the Indus and the Ganges river dolphins.

The current inhabitants of the Indus valley likely arrived there roughly 550,000 years ago, potentially during a massive flooding event that connected the Ganges and Indus basins. Since that migration, the population has remained in total isolation, evolving specific biological tools to survive in a habitat where visibility is near zero.

A World Defined by Sound

In the opaque waters of the Indus, sight is an evolutionary luxury. The eyes of these dolphins have atrophied to the point where they lack a lens, leaving the animal capable only of distinguishing light from shadow. To compensate, the dolphin relies on a sophisticated system of echolocation to navigate and hunt.

This reliance on sound is paired with a peculiar locomotive habit: the dolphins frequently swim on their sides. This lateral movement allows them to navigate extremely shallow waters, sometimes as shallow as 20 to 30 centimeters, which would be impassable for most other cetaceans. Their narrow snouts and array of teeth are specialized for gripping slippery prey, such as fish, mollusks, and crustaceans, in the mud-choked currents.

The Cost of Specialization

The same specialization that allowed the Indus river dolphin to dominate its niche has rendered it vulnerable to human intervention. Current estimates suggest only about 1,800 individuals remain. The Indus River is currently one of the most polluted waterways globally, ranking second in the volume of plastic it carries into the ocean.

The species faces a fragmented habitat, where the construction of dams and irrigation canals has split their ancestral range into five isolated zones. This geographic separation is compounded by accidental entanglement in fishing nets, noise pollution from watercraft, and industrial toxic runoff. Additionally, despite their protected status, poaching persists for meat and fats used in traditional medicine.

Because females give birth to only one calf every few years, the population recovery is slow. The survival of these "blind whales" now depends on the ability of conservationists in India and Pakistan to mitigate the anthropogenic pressures that are closing in on one of the planet's oldest surviving mammalian lineages.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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