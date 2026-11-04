Rospotrebnadzor reports a surge in squirrel-related injuries across major Russian regions

When city residents offer handfuls of nuts to squirrels during the winter chill, the interaction often feels like a rescue mission. The squirrels approach readily, and the human perceives an act of kindness. However, this perceived altruism conflicts with the biological reality of urban wildlife.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by O-koala, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ The squirrel

Tatyana Antonenko, a PhD in Biological Sciences and lecturer at the Department of Zoology and Physiology at Altai State University, notes that squirrels in city parks are generally not starving. Their diet is diverse, consisting of maple and spruce seeds, insects, bird eggs, and even bark. The high population density of these rodents within city limits serves as direct evidence that their environment provides sufficient natural forage. When a squirrel accepts food from a hand, it is not necessarily a sign of desperation, but rather an opportunistic response to an easy calorie source.

The Erosion of Instinct

The act of hand-feeding creates a behavioral shift. As animals begin to associate humans with food, they may stop foraging independently, transitioning from wild foragers to dependents. This loss of survival skills can be catastrophic if the human source disappears. Furthermore, the choice of food often poses a physiological risk. While a human sees a "treat," the animal encounters potential toxins: almonds can be poisonous, peanuts are difficult to digest, and processed items like bread, sugar, or salted snacks can lead to severe digestive failure or death.

The Risk of Proximity

The danger of hand-feeding extends beyond the animal's nutrition to the human's health. As wild rodents, squirrels can carry parasites and infectious diseases. Transmission of leptospirosis, tularemia, or rabies can occur through bites or contact with saliva. Rabies, in particular, is frequently fatal once symptoms appear and requires an intensive course of injections for prevention.

Data from Rospotrebnadzor indicates a rise in squirrel-related injuries in Russia. In 2026, over 500 people reported such incidents, including more than 200 residents of the Stavropol Territory and over 100 in Moscow. Experts suggest these numbers do not reflect an increase in animal aggression, but rather a increase in human provocation; by offering food from the palm, people place their skin in direct contact with a wild animal's teeth.

Establishing a Safe Distance

For those seeking to support urban wildlife, experts suggest redirecting efforts toward birds. Tits and sparrows provide an ecological service by consuming harmful insects during the summer, making bird feeders a safe and beneficial alternative. If one wishes to assist squirrels, particularly during hot periods, providing a water station is a viable option, provided there is no direct contact.

Placing food on the ground or in designated containers prevents the animal from associating human hands with food. Maintaining this distance is not an act of cruelty, but a necessary measure to protect human health and preserve the natural life cycle of the animal. While specific queries should be directed to specialists, the universal rule remains: avoid feeding wild animals from your hands.