Amur Tiger and Polar Bear React Differently to Pumpkin Enrichment at Buffalo Zoo

In the Buffalo Zoo in New York, the arrival of autumn brought a specific seasonal task for staff and a novel puzzle for two of its most powerful residents: the Amur tiger Sungari and the polar bear Sakari. Both animals received bright orange pumpkins, a standard enrichment tool, but their interactions with the object revealed distinct behavioral drives that separate the species' evolutionary histories from the anthropomorphic stories often attached to them.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Varnav, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Amur tiger

When observing a tiger's interaction with a pumpkin, viewers often interpret the action as playful mimicry of a house cat. However, the underlying mechanism is physiological rather than imitative. As noted in the source material, domestic cats and Amur tigers share more than 95% of their DNA. This genetic proximity results in identical behavioral algorithms for hunting and play, regardless of whether the subject weighs ten pounds or 200 kilograms. When Sungari bat at the pumpkin or rolls it with its paws, the animal is not acting "cute”; it is executing a predatory motor pattern that is genetically conserved across the Felidae family. The behavior is an instinctive response to a novel, mobile object, triggered by the same neural pathways that govern a kitten's interaction with a ball of yarn.

The polar bear Sakari's response to the same stimulus was functionally different. Where the tiger treated the pumpkin as a prey item to be chased and manipulated, the bear approached it as a structural obstacle to be dismantled. Using its powerful jaws, Sakari crushed the vegetable into pieces. For a polar bear, this action engages different physical systems than the tiger's rapid, agile movements. Crushing hard objects mimics the natural behaviors required to access food or investigate the environment, utilizing jaw strength and persistence. The contrast highlights how two apex predators process the same object: one through agile, pincer-based manipulation, the other through brute force and dental application.

The Mechanics of Enrichment

For zookeepers, the distribution of pumpkins is not a Halloween decoration but a component of environmental enrichment. This practice is standard in institutions like the Buffalo and Pittsburgh zoos. The purpose is to stimulate cognitive and physical activity to prevent the boredom and stress that can arise in captivity. The pumpkin provides a new scent and texture, forcing the animal's brain to engage with an unfamiliar variable. The physical effort required to catch, bat, or crush the slippery, round object breaks the monotony of routine.

Experts cited in Pet News emphasize that this type of enrichment is critical for the psychological health of captive animals. It applies across species, from primates testing new food sources to big cats engaging with seasonal vegetables. The behavior observed in Sungari and Sakari is therefore a reliable indicator of the animals' engagement with their environment. It shows that they are actively solving problems and utilizing their natural physical capabilities. While the actions may look festive to onlookers, the significance lies in the animals' demonstrated ability to adapt their innate behaviors to new, non-threatening stimuli.