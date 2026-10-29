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Fossilized Megacauda sungei Reveals Early Mammalian Nursing Anatomy

Animal

In Inner Mongolia, a fossilized skull and skeleton preserved for over 160 million years have offered a rare, unbroken view into the early architecture of a mammal. The specimen, identified as Megacauda sungei, weighs an estimated one to two kilograms, placing it in the same size range as a modern platypus. Researchers described the find in the journal Nature, noting that the animal lived during the Jurassic period in what is now China. Using micro-computed tomography, the team analyzed the internal structures of the skull and skeleton without disturbing the fragile ancient bones, revealing a creature that defies simple categorization.

A fossilized tooth at archaeological excavations
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
A fossilized tooth at archaeological excavations

A Chimeric Anatomy

The anatomical profile of Megacauda sungei presents a mosaic of traits that, in modern fauna, belong to entirely different groups. The animal possessed a robust, flexible tail resembling that of an otter, a structure that likely provided significant maneuverability in water. Its jaws featured cutting teeth similar to those of a seal, indicating a predatory lifestyle. Furthermore, the architecture of its pelvis shared specific characteristics with primitive egg-laying mammals, linking its evolutionary lineage to the monotremes. Together, these features suggest that Megacauda sungei was a semi-aquatic hunter that preyed on small creatures in the freshwater ecosystems of the Jurassic era.

The Mechanics of Nursing

While the external morphology is intriguing, the study's most significant contribution lies in its insights into the physiological roots of mammalian care. Researchers focused on the bony structures within the oral and throat regions, areas that in living mammals support the complex musculature required for suckling and swallowing liquids. The presence of these specific anatomical supports in a 160-million-year-old fossil indicates that the physical machinery necessary for nursing was already established during the mid-Jurassic period.

This finding pushes back the timeline for the development of lactation-related anatomy, suggesting that the physiological foundations for feeding young were in place earlier than previously hypothesized. It does not, however, constitute direct proof of milk itself, but rather highlights the early evolution of the structural prerequisites for the behavior. The discovery underscores that the transition to modern mammalian traits was a gradual process, characterized by intermediate species that combined disparate features from various evolutionary lineages. Megacauda sungei serves as a tangible snapshot of that complexity, illustrating how the distinct capabilities of modern mammals were assembled piece by piece over millions of years.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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