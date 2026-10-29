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Flemish Giant: A Large, Docile Breed Requiring Specialized Care

Animal

The typical image of a domestic rabbit is one of a small, fluffy creature weighing only a few pounds. However, the Flemish Giant-often referred to as the Belgian Giant-challenges this perception. These animals can reach weights of up to 12 kilograms, placing them in a size category more comparable to a medium-sized dog than a traditional house pet.

Man with a rabbit
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Man with a rabbit

From Agricultural Utility to Companionship

The Flemish Giant is not a product of modern genetic manipulation but is one of the oldest recognized breeds. While formal records date back to 1860, evidence suggests the breed has existed for approximately 400 years, originating in the historical region of Flanders in present-day Belgium.

Historically, these rabbits were bred for the production of meat and high-quality fur. Over time, their utility in commercial agriculture declined due to specific biological constraints. They exhibit lower fecundity compared to smaller breeds and are predisposed to several health complications. Their massive frame makes them susceptible to joint dysplasia and heart failure, while their weight often leads to the development of pododermatitis-painful calluses on the soles of their paws. Additionally, their size makes them particularly sensitive to overheating during hot weather.

By the early 20th century, the role of the Flemish Giant shifted from livestock to ornamental pet. By 1910, they began appearing at exhibitions in the United States, where their scale drew significant public attention. Modern owners typically value them for their docile and calm temperament; they are generally non-aggressive and adapt well to human interaction.

Assessing the Requirements for Welfare

The transition of a Flemish Giant into a home environment requires a shift in how care is structured. Because an adult can reach a body length of one meter, standard rabbit cages are insufficient. Proper welfare depends on a spacious enclosure or a designated area that allows for unrestricted movement to prevent muscle atrophy and joint stress.

Nutritional needs are equally substantial. A healthy adult weighing over 8 kilograms requires a daily intake of approximately 600 to 800 grams of vegetables and at least 500 grams of hay or fresh grass to maintain digestive health and wear down their teeth.

Despite their imposing physical presence, these rabbits remain biologically fragile. Their susceptibility to the aforementioned hereditary conditions means that ownership necessitates regular veterinary oversight by professionals specializing in large lagomorphs. For the Flemish Giant, a high standard of care is not merely about providing food and shelter, but about managing the physiological burdens that come with their exceptional size.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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